Boris Johnson live news: Latest Brexit news as PMs note 35 point drop





Today’s daily political briefing A new survey has found that Prime Ministers’ approval ratings among Conservative activists have plummeted since he tried to dodge self-isolation last month. The Conservative Home website found that Boris Johnson’s score fell more than 35 points, from 39.2% to just 3.4%. His approval rating is now among the five lowest in cabinet, with only Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling ranked below the prime minister. Meanwhile, Labor urged the Tories to shed light on the level of access given to donors in an advisory group. In a letter, Anneliese Dodds, the President of the Labor Party called on the Tories to release a list of ministers who have met with party donors through the secret club. She said: The Conservative Party needs to be clear what access this group has had, why they used this access to lobby and why it seems there is one rule for high-ranking Tories and another for everyone else. . She added that there were serious questions the Conservatives needed to answer about their fundraising techniques. Key points Show last update



1627897909 The Minister of Digital Infrastructure has defended the government’s pandemic travel rules, amid suggestions that a new Amber Watchlist could be created for countries to signal they are about to switch to Red. Matt Warman denied claims that the guidelines were complicated and defended moving away from three cut and dried categories for travel, Tom Batchelor writing. Mr Warman said: Telling people that a country is on a watch list that it risks, for example, going from green to amber or from amber to red seems to me to give people information that is really important when they make big gains. financial decisions. He added that the transport secretary would have more information on travel categories later this week. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 10:51 AM 1627896769 UK manufacturing sector growing faster than expected Britain’s manufacturing sector grew faster than expected in July as costs rose due to supply chain issues, according to a report. The HIS Markit / CIPS Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted a reading of 60.4 last month, down from 63.9 in June. While July’s figure is well below the records it reached in May, it continues to show strong growth in the industry, as any reading above 50 indicates the industry is expanding. The July reading beat economists’ expectations, who predicted it would be around 57.1. However, costs paid by manufacturers rose for 72 percent of all companies that responded to the survey, a near-record rate. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 10:32 AM 1627895629 Brexit: more voters blame EU for protocol problems than UK government More voters blame the EU for post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland than the UK government, according to a new poll. Almost half of British voters aware of the difficulties in implementing the rules of the Northern Ireland Protocol blame Brussels for the challenges, while less than a third blame Boris Johnson’s government. It comes as the EU and UK remain at odds over the implementation of the protocol, which requires new controls and processes for goods shipped to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 10:13 AM 1627894470 Prime Minister hails Hollywood film and television studio project in Hertfordshire During a scheduled visit to Hertfordshire this morning, the Prime Minister tweeted about a planned investment of 700 million for world-class film and television studios which would see a Broxbourne site transformed into a Hollywood production center . The owner and operator of Los Angeles film studio, Hudson Pacific, has partnered with Blackstone, an investment firm, and hopes to make the site a hub for UK and international productions. Boris Johnson said on Twitter: This investment from @Blackstone is great news for the people of Hertfordshire and for the UK film and television industry as a whole. The creative industries are at the heart of our plans for #BuildBackBetter. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 9:54 AM 1627893349 Inside Politics: the wrath of travel rules and the collapse of the Johnson poll Boris Johnson woke up in a spin this morning, Matt Mathers written forIndependent premium, as Conservative backbenchers opposed plans for an Orange Watch List. Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote to the Prime Minister, calling for an immediate end to travel restrictions to stimulate the economy, warning that the UK is out of step with its international competitors. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 09:35 1627892209 Minister of digital infrastructure: all evidence points to Iranian action in drone attack in Oman The Minister of Digital Infrastructure said all the evidence surrounding the drone attack that killed a Briton and a Romanian on a ship off the coast of Oman points to Iran. Speaking on Sky News, Matt Warman said: Working with international partners, all the evidence we see points to this was Iranian action, which I think is an important thing to say publicly, and now the problem is to work with these international partners to see what measures can be taken, but it is clearly totally unacceptable for a state to take the kind of measures that result in the loss of human life, in this case the loss of two lives, including one British. So this is a very serious situation and we would like to see an end as soon as possible, so Iran really needs to do better, I think, on this situation. It means working with these international partners, he added. It is true that this is a multilateral response. There is no announcement today, but I think you’ll see that this announcement attributing the attack to Iran is part of a step on a path that we believe involves multilateral responses. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 9:16 AM 1627891069 Tories must name ministers who met with donors to advisory board, Labor says Adam’s Forest A more on Labor parties demand that the Tories be honest and appoint ministers who have met with secret donors on the advisory board. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 8:57 AM 1627889897 Anneliese Dodds: We need to see a shift from the type of culture that has taken root in the Conservative Party Speaking on LBC this morning, Anneliese Dodds said we need to move away from the kind of culture that has taken root in the Conservative Party, referring to reports from a secret advisory board where donors have had access to government ministers. Once again, the Labor Party chairman called on the government to quickly disclose the details of these meetings. She said: The information should be recorded. It must be registered. It should be made public. In the long term, we have to move away from this kind of culture that has taken root in the Conservative Party. She added that the culture of boyfriend relationships needs to be changed. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 8:38 AM 1627889170 Labor urges Tories to shed light on level of access given to donors Labor urged Tories to shed light on the level of donor access to ministers, including Boris Johnson. Labor Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds called on the Tories to release a list of ministers who met with party donors through a secret advisory committee following an article published in the Financial Time who reported that the board was developed to connect conservative supporters with government figures. In a letter to Conservative Party Co-Chair Amanda Milling, Ms Dodds said: It is in the public interest that you clarify how this so-called advisory board works and Mr Elliots’ role in providing powerful exclusive access to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor solely because of their status as party donors. The Conservative Party needs to be clear about what access this group has had, why they used that access to lobby and why there appears to be one rule for high-ranking Tories and another for everyone else. She added that there were serious questions the Conservatives needed to answer about their fundraising techniques. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 8:26 AM 1627888634 Boris Johnsons drops 35 points among conservative activists, poll finds Boris Johnson’s approval rating is down more than 35 points among Tory activists, according to a new poll. The Conservative Home website found that the Prime Minister’s score had dropped 35.8 points since he tried to dodge self-isolation requirements last night, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Johnson’s rating fell from 39.2% to just 3.4%, placing his approval rating among the lowest in the cabinet, only Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and with Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling being lower rated. The poll also found that a slim majority of conservative activists – 48% of respondents – believe the prime minister is mismanaging the pandemic. Celine WadheraAug 2, 2021 8:17 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-news-live-brexit-b1894946.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos