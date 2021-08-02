MPA Chohan says ‘sorry’ to Akbar for questioning his faith – Journal





LAHORE: The curtain has apparently fallen on an ongoing feud between PTI MP Nazir Chohan and Prime Minister’s adviser Shahzad Akbar after Mr Chohan finally apologized to Mr Akbar on Sunday, claiming he had erased his faith .

Mr Chohan, an outspoken MPA and member of the disgruntled Jahangir Tareen group currently detained by the FIA ​​under cybercrime laws, was brought to the Punjab Heart Institute (PIC) after developing heart problems .

From the PIC, a video message was broadcast in which Mr. Chohan said he had raised questions about Mr. Akbar’s faith and asked for his explanation. Akbar has now declared that he fully believes in the finality of Hazrat Muhammad (PSL), he said.

Explaining that he is not allowed to call anyone `kafir (infidel), Mr. Chohan apologized to Mr. Akbar for hurting his religious beliefs and prayed that he (Akbar) and his family remain blessed.

MPA Chohan raised Akbar’s allegation of faith on a May 19 television talk show and demanded that Akbar resign from his post as the prime minister’s adviser on accountability and the interior. Mr. Akbar, however, filed an application with the Lahore Racecourse Police Station the next day and obtained an FIR registration when he arrived in Lahore on May 29.

When Mr Chohan learned about FIR he said he was readily available to be arrested and added that he had all the evidence and would present it to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The FIR was registered under Articles 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to an official), 298 (making statements with the deliberate intention of injuring religious feelings) and 153 (provocation to provoke a riot) of the Pakistani Penal Code

Mr Chohan also went to the racetrack police station to be arrested by the court, but the police did not arrest him, saying they had not yet obtained permission from the chairman of the Punjab Assembly.

After nearly two months, the racetrack police arrested Mr. Chohan at the LDA offices, but he was released on bail after his arrest by a judicial magistrate later that day.

Chohan was, however, released from Kot Lakhpat Central Prison and, by surprise, was recovered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under cyberlaws following a complaint filed by the adviser under the articles. 11 and 20 of PECA and r / w 298, 500, 505 (C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act. Chohan has been accused of waging a “malicious and hate speech” campaign against Mr. Akbar on social media platforms.

The FIA ​​had brought Chohan to court and obtained pre-trial detention for 14 days and refused to allow him to attend the Punjab Assembly session despite the issuance of a production order by the President of the Punjab Assembly.

Regarding Chohan’s non-production, President Elahi continued to adjourn the work of the assembly session on Thursday and Friday, threatening not to allow government business until his orders are carried out.

Posted in Dawn, le 2 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638250 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos