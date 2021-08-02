Konya police chief’s career follows high-profile killings in Turkey – report

(Update with assault allegations, protests and the CHP’s reaction)

Engin Din, the police chief of Turkey’s Konya province in central Turkey, is an intelligence officer who has been tried for the murder of Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, said the president of the Human Rights Association. (HD) lawyer Eren Keskin in a tweet.

He must resign or be removed from office. He failed to protect a single family, Keskin said.

Din was appointed to his post by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan shortly before seven members of a Kurdish family were shot dead in the province, according to the Mezopotamya news agency. reported On Saturday.

Seven members of the Dedeolu family were shot dead on Friday. The killers subsequently set their house on fire in a village in KonyasMeram district. Family members, who were also killed in the Friday shooting, had reported racist abuse by crowds of at least 60 people in the past, most recently in May.

Din was one of the first people to find out that an assassination plan was in the works against Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, Mezopotamya said. The security director has been credited with turning murder suspect Erhan Tuncel into an informant.

Din was tried for his alleged involvement in Dink’s murder, but the case against him was dismissed on the basis of statute of limitations. After the murder, Din was promoted to director of the intelligence department.

Prior to his promotion, he had been director of the intelligence branch in the northern province of Trabzon, which saw lynchings of families of left-wing prisoners, a bombing by suspects in the Dink case and the sadly murder famous story of Andrea Santoro, a Catholic priest murdered in 2006.

Under Din’s leadership as intelligence director, a report on ISIS’s plans to target a peace rally in Ankara in October 2015 was prepared two days before the attack, but was not forwarded to the provincial anti-terrorism directorates until October 10, the morning of the two explosions. killed more than 100 left-wing activists in the Turkish capital.

Relatives of the Dedeolu family were physically assaulted by police as they attempted to visit Meram’s house, Konya, where the massacre took place, Duvar news sitereportedon Sunday.

The nephew of the mother and father killed in the incident said a police officer hit him with a baton, knocking him down, after which he was attacked by a group of 10 to 15 people, the statement said.

We have been threatened for four months and no one cares. What did they do to help us? T24 quoted Harun Rfatolu as saying.

Meanwhile, protests took place in several towns against the massacre of the Kurdish family.

Protesters gathered in front of the HDP headquarters in the town of Tarsus, in the south of the province of Mersin, according to the pro-Kurdish news agency Mezopotamyareportedon Sunday.

HDP MK Fatma Kurtalan and provincial party co-chair Bekir Anakaya were among those present, the agency said, with protesters carrying banners that read: We know the murderers, as they chanted, Together Against Fascism.

In southeastern Diyarbakr province, members of a number of Kurdish groups, including HDP lawmakers, gathered to protest the killing of members of the Dedeolu family, the agency said.

Protesters also gathered in the southeast of Adyaman province.

Protesters also gathered in the southeast of Adyaman province.

Police intervened as the group was about to issue a press release, according to Mezopotamya, HDP MK Remziye Tosun being dragged to the ground following a scuffle between protesters and officers.

Separately, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Turkey’s main opposition party, on Saturday called for a detailed investigation into the massacre following a party delegation visit to Meram, Mezopotamya reported on Sunday. .

Much of the responsibility lies with the state, government and politicians in handling this massacre, said CHP lawmaker Abdllatif ener, who headed the delegation, while urging that the details of the case be unveiled.

It is inevitable that both the administration and the executive will make every effort to ensure that the real dimensions of this incident come to light, ener said.