



Parks & Horticulture Authority trucks line up for the flag march organized to promote tree planting. Dawn

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) held a flag march of its tankers and other equipment on Sunday ahead of the Clean & Green Pakistan and Tree Plantation campaign which will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 4 by opening the worlds largest urban forest in Miyawaki and other environment related projects in Lahore.

The prime ministers’ visit to Lahore on August 4 was confirmed by his climate change adviser Malik Aslam, who also conveyed to the PHA administration in this regard, Dawn learned.

We have been informed by Mr Aslam that the Prime Minister is due to visit Lahore [on Aug 4] and inaugurate the Miyawaki Urban Forest near Saggian, which is according to our research the largest in the world, spanning 100 canals. The Miyawaki Indian Forest in Gujarat is the second largest, PHA Director General Jawad Qureshi told Dawn on Sunday, adding that it has 160,000 trees and plants while India has 125,000.

The march of the PLWHIV flag was led by its senior officials. It started from Jilani Park, Jail Road, and after passing through various city arteries including Mall Road, Istanbul Chowk, Canal Road, ended at its point of origin.

The aim of this march is not only to raise awareness about tree planting, but also to generate enthusiasm among gardeners and PLWHIV agents to ensure their active participation in the campaign as part of the campaign. which we will be planting up to 560,000 trees this monsoon, Qureshi said on occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministerial Advisor Asif Mahmood and senior PHA officials visited Miyawaki Forest near Saggian and inspected development and planting work there.

We named this forest China Park Saggian Bridge Miyawaki Forest. This will help us greatly to improve environmental conditions in Lahore, the adviser said. The PHA had already developed dozens of Miyawaki forests in the city on its own, as well as in collaboration with the private sector, he added.

Earlier, the CEO of PHA told Dawn that another forest spanning 50 kanals was being developed in Gulshan-i-Iqbal Park. The forests of Saggian and Gulshan-i-Iqbal are developed only with the PHAs’ own financial resources. The cost per channel of Miyawaki Forest development is around Rs 500,000, he added.

The Miyawaki technique was developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, 93, an expert in plant bio-networks and specialist in seeds and the study of natural forests. It is used worldwide for the restoration of natural vegetation on degraded lands and helps build dense and native forests. The approach is supposed to ensure that the plants grow 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual.

The PHA started working on the project in Lahore last year to help improve the city’s deteriorating environmental situation. It is partly funded by the private sector. According to the authority, it has so far developed 53 such forests in Lahore, while 22 more are under development in three LDA housing projects, including LDA Avenue-I, Jubilee Town and Mohlanwal Scheme.

Posted in Dawn, le 2 August 2021

