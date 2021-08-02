Japan stocks end higher as earnings cheer offsets virus worries





TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks closed higher on Monday as bullish earnings from shippers and other cyclical companies countered concerns over the rapidly spreading variant of the Delta coronavirus, which threatens a fragile recovery in l ‘economy. The Nikkei average ended up 1.82% at 27,781.02, erasing losses on Friday, as it marked its lowest close since early January. The larger Topix gained 2.05% to 1,940.05, its highest close since July 14. Shippers led the gains, adding 9.2% to a 13-year high after strong earnings from Mitsui OSK. The sub-index has gained 18.2% over the past two sessions. Mitsui OSK shares jumped 10.6%, while rival Kawasaki Kisen climbed 9.1% and Nippon Yusen 8.5%. Auto parts maker Denso jumped 5.0%, extending gains to a second session after posting strong earnings. NEC rose 4.0% after the electronics and computer company posted a surprise return to earnings in the April-June quarter. Misumi Group gained 8.8% to a record high after the trading company specializing in factory automation and machine parts reported high profits. With about 40% of Topix companies reporting profits, operating profit rose about 240% from a year earlier, analysts at Okasan Securities wrote. Of those, 211 companies posted positive surprises, compared with 76 negative ones, they said. Among the declines, Kose fell 12.1% after the cosmetics company’s April-June results fell well below market expectations. West Japan Railway lost 3.9% after the railway company posted disappointing profits, highlighting the damage the pandemic caused to the sector. East Japan Railway and Central Japan Railway fell 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively, as a result of their profits. The recovery in travel demand is expected to be further delayed as the country’s coronavirus cases are skyrocketing at an unprecedented rate due to the spread of the Delta variant. “In the near term, COVID-19 is weighing on the market as the government has extended the state of emergency and cases in Tokyo hit an all-time high,” said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Ramakrishnan M.)

