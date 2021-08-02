Connect with us

Tokyo Olympics: From Prime Minister Modi to Anand Mahindra, greetings pour in from all sides as India’s women’s hockey team heads to semi-finals

The hashtag ChakDeIndia started popping up on Twitter with “Kabir Khan”. (Image: Twitter / Kiren Rijiju)

Tokyo Olympics: As the Tokyo Olympics progress, all eyes in the country are on the Indian contingent at the games. In the midst of this, the Indian women’s hockey team played against Australia in the quarter-finals and beat the latter 1-0 to successfully enter the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in its history, scripting the story. As soon as the news broke, wishes and praise started pouring in for the Indian women’s hockey team from across the country, and the hashtag ChakDeIndia started popping up on Twitter with “Kabir Khan” as fans began to compare team coach Sjoerd Marijne to a fictional character. Kabir Khan character. Kabir Khan was the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team in the 2007 movie Chak De India. Fans have even compared the expression of coach Marijne after the Indian women’s team’s victory in the quarter-finals at that of Khan’s character when the film crew won the World Cup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during Amrut Mahotsav India saw both men’s and women’s hockey teams make historic efforts at the Tokyo Olympics.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took his official Twitter account and wrote, Splendid Performance, adding that the Indian women’s hockey team is making history with every move of the Olympics.

Meanwhile, wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, India’s dream is coming true, while informing that India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams have now qualified for the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. I have no words to express my excitement and happiness, he wrote.

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a photo of the Indian women’s hockey team and wrote Naaz hai (were proud).

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the team. Tweeting in Hindi, he writes, the Indian women’s hockey team put on an unmatched performance at the Tokyo Olympics and secured a semi-final entry for the first time in their history. I warmly congratulate the team for this historic performance which is the pride of the whole country. I pray to God that these successful team performances continue.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri wrote: Played like champions!… Capital victory. Go for the golden girls!

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated the team. And this is how we write history!… A truly memorable victory for India, he wrote on Twitter.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also took to his official Twitter account on the occasion and congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote that Indian women continue to be the nation’s pride at the Tokyo Olympics and praised the team.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to congratulate the team, asking people to give them a standing ovation.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the team.

The official Union Railways Twitter account also praised the team, praising railroad player Gurjit Kaur on her goal – the only goal scored in the game.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted on the occasion.

The athletes and former players also sent their best wishes to the team.

Padma Shri and Arjuna award winner Dr Dilip Kumar Tirkey, former captain of the Indian hockey team, also took to Twitter to congratulate the team, saying I have no words to express my emotions. My heart swells with pride to see our daughters making history.

Former Indian hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha also congratulated the team.

2016 Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik took to Twitter and wrote: They did the unthinkable!

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also sent his congratulations and best wishes.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, I think I have rarely felt so happy with a victory.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also celebrated the entry of the two teams into the semi-finals with a beautiful tribute.

Meanwhile, Bollywood also stepped in to congratulate.

ANI news agency quoted actor and politician Jaya Bachchan as saying she hopes the team will advance to the final and win, which makes the country proud.

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote: What a game … Super defensive.

Actor Taapsee Pannu also took to Twitter on the occasion.

