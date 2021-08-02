Politics
Tokyo Olympics: From Prime Minister Modi to Anand Mahindra, greetings pour in from all sides as India’s women’s hockey team heads to semi-finals
Tokyo Olympics: As the Tokyo Olympics progress, all eyes in the country are on the Indian contingent at the games. In the midst of this, the Indian women’s hockey team played against Australia in the quarter-finals and beat the latter 1-0 to successfully enter the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in its history, scripting the story. As soon as the news broke, wishes and praise started pouring in for the Indian women’s hockey team from across the country, and the hashtag ChakDeIndia started popping up on Twitter with “Kabir Khan” as fans began to compare team coach Sjoerd Marijne to a fictional character. Kabir Khan character. Kabir Khan was the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team in the 2007 movie Chak De India. Fans have even compared the expression of coach Marijne after the Indian women’s team’s victory in the quarter-finals at that of Khan’s character when the film crew won the World Cup.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during Amrut Mahotsav India saw both men’s and women’s hockey teams make historic efforts at the Tokyo Olympics.
Not only did PV Sindhu win a well-deserved medal, but we also saw the historic efforts of the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics. I am optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard for India to reach new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took his official Twitter account and wrote, Splendid Performance, adding that the Indian women’s hockey team is making history with every move of the Olympics.
Splendid Performance !!!
Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is the story of the scripts with each movement to # Tokyo2020 !
Were in the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time beating Australia.
130 crore Indian ???????? to the
Women’s hockey team –
were right behind you! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde
Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021
Meanwhile, wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, India’s dream is coming true, while informing that India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams have now qualified for the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. I have no words to express my excitement and happiness, he wrote.
India’s dream comes true! Our women’s hockey team beat Australia! The Indian men’s and women’s teams reached the semi-finals in # Tokyo2020 Olympic Games! I have no words to express my excitement and my happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6
Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021
Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a photo of the Indian women’s hockey team and wrote Naaz hai (were proud).
Naaz hai #Indiana @mranirampal pic.twitter.com/UyZAG6gJWk
Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 2, 2021
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the team. Tweeting in Hindi, he writes, the Indian women’s hockey team put on an unmatched performance at the Tokyo Olympics and secured a semi-final entry for the first time in their history. I warmly congratulate the team for this historic performance which is the pride of the whole country. I pray to God that these successful team performances continue.
Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 2, 2021
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri wrote: Played like champions!… Capital victory. Go for the golden girls!
Played like champions!
Indian women’s hockey team beats Australia to reach semi-finals in # Tokyo2020 after more than four decades.
Memorable victory.
Go for the golden girls!#Hockey# Cheer4India #Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/4UYhG8b7Rh
Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 2, 2021
Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated the team. And this is how we write history!… A truly memorable victory for India, he wrote on Twitter.
And that’s how we write history!
The Indian women’s hockey team defeats Australia in the quarterfinals at the #Olympic Games. Truly a memorable victory for ????????
What a demonstration of grain!
#IndiaVsAUS pic.twitter.com/9ICHpevds9
Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 2, 2021
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also took to his official Twitter account on the occasion and congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team.
Warm congratulations to the Indian women’s hockey team as they head to the semi-final in # Tokyo2020. #TeamIndia #cheerforindia pic.twitter.com/RqjjaEbJ69
Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 2, 2021
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote that Indian women continue to be the nation’s pride at the Tokyo Olympics and praised the team.
Indian women continue to be the pride of the nation at # Tokyo2020.
Congratulate the ???????? female hockey ???? team on making history by qualifying for the semi-finals of #OlympicGames For the very first time.
I wish the best for #TeamIndia for future games. # Cheer4India #GoForGold pic.twitter.com/fmFnl9WSAj
Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 2, 2021
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to congratulate the team, asking people to give them a standing ovation.
Stand up, wherever you are, and give these heroes the standing ovation they deserve! In total now ???????????????????????? https://t.co/M7YD6g3JtD
anand mahindra (andanandmahindra) August 2, 2021
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the team.
Glory awaits you!
Congratulate Indian women #Hockey Team on the record of a landslide quarter-final victory over Australia in # Tokyo2020. May the team continue their winning streak and bring glory to the country. I wish the team the best.# Cheer4India @thehockeyindia
Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2021
The official Union Railways Twitter account also praised the team, praising railroad player Gurjit Kaur on her goal – the only goal scored in the game.
#TeamIndia The women’s hockey team made history by qualifying for the semi-finals by beating Australia 1-0 !!!
It is this goal of the player of the Railways Gurjit Kaur which made the difference between the two nations !!!
We play Argentina next !!!# Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/3xPu2WbQ6B
Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 2, 2021
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted on the occasion.
It gives me great pleasure to share that four Indian Women’s players #Hockey The team was formed at the MP Women’s Hockey Academy! I extend my warmest wishes to the Minister of Sports Smt. @yashodhararaje Ji and director Pawan Jain Ji for feeding them while preparing them for # Tokyo2020. https://t.co/0gKidXtq8k
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2021
The athletes and former players also sent their best wishes to the team.
Padma Shri and Arjuna award winner Dr Dilip Kumar Tirkey, former captain of the Indian hockey team, also took to Twitter to congratulate the team, saying I have no words to express my emotions. My heart swells with pride to see our daughters making history.
OUR GIRLS ARE OUR PRIDE!
I have no words to express my emotions. My heart swells with pride to see our daughters making history. #INDvsAUS #IndiaKaGame @TheHockeyIndia # Tokyo2020 #ChakDeIndia https://t.co/ndFHYlmv3i
Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 2, 2021
Former Indian hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha also congratulated the team.
Congratulations to the Indian women’s hockey team. Amazing to beat mighty Australia 1-0 in Olympic QF. So proud. Just to put it in perspective, we lost 1-6 against Australia in Rio 2016. But today our Indian women were sublime. Brave warriors !! #OLYMPIC GAMES #HOCKEY
Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021
2016 Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik took to Twitter and wrote: They did the unthinkable!
THESE GIRLS DID IT! THEY DID THE UNTHINKABLE! ????
the #INDIANA Women’s #hockey team are in the SEMI-FINALS after beating #THE END 1-0 ????????# Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sE5lwjaTMW
Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 2, 2021
Former cricketer VVS Laxman also sent his congratulations and best wishes.
Our daughters made history.
Beaten #THE END in the women’s quarterfinal match #hockey by 1-0 to seal their place in the SEMI-FINAL for the very first time! Best wishes for the semi-finals. # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8
VVS Laxman (@ VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, I think I have rarely felt so happy with a victory.
Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet by mehsoos huyi hogi!
Absolute Wow moment. First Olympic hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.
Chak of India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also celebrated the entry of the two teams into the semi-finals with a beautiful tribute.
#ChakDeIndia . ???????? Jai Ho ????????# Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/ZvjcLmamNR
Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 2, 2021
Meanwhile, Bollywood also stepped in to congratulate.
ANI news agency quoted actor and politician Jaya Bachchan as saying she hopes the team will advance to the final and win, which makes the country proud.
Actor Randeep Hooda wrote: What a game … Super defensive.
What a match .. Super defense .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by Indian women #hockeyinde first semi-final like never before ???????????????????????? #INDvsAUS #Olympic Games2020 # Tokyo Olympic Games2020 pic.twitter.com/3W6g7j2PgN
Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 2, 2021
Actor Taapsee Pannu also took to Twitter on the occasion.
Our moment chakk has never felt more real! Our girls beat the Australians 1-0 and rushed to the semi-finals !!!! Dark @mranirampal your daughters have our heart! ????????????????
taapsee pan (@taapsee) August 2, 2021
