ESAIYO creates the standard of social identity of objects





ESAIYO is a software company setting the standard for the social identity of objects. ESAIYO was co-founded by Silicon Valley veterans Raymond St. Martin, Andy Van Valer, Ryan Quick, Arno Kolster, Merle Giles and Kwasi Asare. For more information, visit www.ESAIYO.com Champaign, IL, United States, Aug 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proprietary protocol attaches digitally detectable meaning and identity to physical and virtual objects Denver, CO ESAIYO, a new tech company, has set a standard and is continually developing technology to create, connect, and bring out the social identities of things. The WIS standard digitally associates defining and differentiating attributes with people, places and virtual or physical objects, allowing the continuous surface and definition of the narrative surrounding distinct objects. The ESAIYO engine is a proprietary technology that is developed as an infrastructure-as-a-service solution. Customizable software combines object graphing and blockchain technologies to help countries, governments, and industries protect, connect, and bring context to life through valuable data and other digital assets. the ESAIYO The team uses these projects to extend their reach into consumer markets with the aim of making OIS a ubiquitous asset to quantify and codify the context related to significant objects and their multitude of values ​​in a veritable network of objects. As ESAIYO CEO and Co-Founder Raymond St. Martin said, memories, history, relationships and narrative add defining context to objects and contain value in themselves. We have structured this platform to capture, connect, preserve and reveal the history and relationships of physical and virtual objects. This effort will bring transparency to data and create connected ecosystems for the context that defines and differentiates everything. Ultimately, we want to put this technology in the hands of individuals, by allowing consumers to appropriate the context and digital identities of the objects they find important. The story continues The emerging platform standard and protocol were originally envisioned and invented by co-founders St. Martin, Andrew Van Valer, Ryan Quick and Arno Kolster. St. Martin has spent over two decades driving sales and innovation as an entrepreneur, previously founding platforms such as Hubtuit and SportsBarInfo. He was also a senior executive at Sports Spectrum and Vox Media and currently serves on the board of directors of the non-profit Big League Impact, founded by Major League Baseball pitcher and philanthropist Adam Wainwright. Andy Van Valer is a Silicon Valley-based startup consultant, investor and coach who has held leadership roles for decades at major software companies including Borland, Motorola, Lightsurf, Starfish, and Verisign. Van Valer holds the position of COO of ESAIYO. Prior to forming the ESAIYO development team, Ryan Quick and Arno Kolster designed scalable software for decades for startups and Fortune 100 companies. Quick is the Scientific Director of ESAIYO and specializes in development blockchain and supercomputer infrastructure; he was previously the chief architect of the PayPal / eBays Advanced Technology Integration initiative. Kolster, CIO of ESAIYO, is an expert in blockchain intellectual property development, database administration, data architecture and data analysis, from traditional client-server to hyperscale in-memory database clusters. the The ESAIYO team is also supported by advisers Audu Makori, an entertainment industry veteran, and Roberto Clemente, Jr., retired Major League Baseball player and philanthropist. . I am truly honored to be part of the team driving it! To get in touch with the ESAIYO team, please contact: [email protected] For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected] For business development, contact: [email protected] Website: https://www.esaiyo.com CONTACT: Name: Kwasi Asare Email: [email protected] Organization: ESAIYO Address: POB 6084 , Champaign, IL 61826, United States

