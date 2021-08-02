Husbands are our culture, Pakistani model Sadaf Kanwal said. Then feminism classes followed





Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal (R) in FYR’s Hamare Mehman | ARY YouTube

Text size: A-A +

New Delhi: Feminism and the aurat mars are, once again, under siege in Pakistan. It is not Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan this time. Its actress and model Sadaf Kanwal who has said that husbands are our culture, just like picking up their shoes and ironing their clothes.

It happened even as activists launched an online campaign against the cancellation of the Sunday Aurat march. Sadaf, a model-turned-actress, known for her roles in films such as Balu Mahi (2017), Na Maloom Afraad 2 (2017) and Alif (2019), has said that taking care of her husband is also feminism.

His comments sparked a great deal of anger among Pakistanis online.

A strong woman is one who knows how to keep her husband… Ajeeb Logics. Bibi pehle you decide krlo sherry ko pta hona chahye ya nahi pta hona chahye. Person facing #SadafKanwal, one user wrote.

A strong woman is one who knows how to keep her husband… Ajeeb Logics. Bibi pehle you decide krlo sherry ko pta hona chahye ya nahi pta hona chahye. #SadafKanwal pic.twitter.com/tTRUXlgdLE

– SMA (@My_tooo_Cents) July 30, 2021

Another user wrote that all men who agree with #SadafKanwal are babies of moms who think marriage has a nokar / massi.

Kanwal, who had come to the show with her husband Shehroz Sabzwari, said: “Our husbands are our culture. I married him, I have to get his shoes back, I will iron his clothes, which I do very little, but I know where Sherry’s clothes are. I know where each of the Sherrys stuff is. And I should know when Sherry has to eat, and what he’s eating. I should rightly know all of this because I’m his wife, ”she said in an interview with ARY Newson on Friday, adding, because I’m female, Sherry doesn’t have to know. [this] About me. He should know, but I should know more. I believe it, because I grew up seeing it.

She added: There are a lot of liberals who think like you (the interviewer) but for me feminism is about taking care of and respecting my husband, which I was taught to do.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly denounced crimes against women in the country and has often been humiliated for his sexiest remarks. In his latest controversial statement, Khan blamed the increase in cases of sexual assault on the way women dress and urged women to cover up to avoid “temptation.”

Reema Omer, Legal Advisor, South Asia, International Commission of Jurists, was the first to shed light on Sadaf’s misogynistic remarks as she shared a short clip from the actor’s interview, criticizing her for having said, Aaj kal bohat liberals aa gaye haiN

Aaj kal bohat liberals aa gaye haiN… pic.twitter.com/0De5pPivxQ

– Reema Omer (@reema_omer) July 30, 2021

While one user criticized Kanwal for using feminism and patriarchy on and off to get away with it financially and personally, another said the actors’ thinking underscores how consistently embedded misogyny is in their culture.

Siri, show me a woman who uses feminism and patriarchy intermittently to get away with it financially and personally: https://t.co/2TqBlp3T5j

– Mavra Ghaznavi (@MavraGhaznavi) July 30, 2021

Slow beat.

And they say misogyny is not systematically embedded in our culture. https://t.co/d6Vj0bmdcV

– Maha Ahmad (@ MahaAhmd_7) July 30, 2021

While pushing to cancel the march, the deputy commissioner of Faisalabad threatened to arrest the organizers and intimidated young female students. Highlighting the same, Ammar Ali Jan, Pakistani activist and historian and member of the Haqooq-e-Khalq (HKM) movement, wrote: This is a blatant example of how the state is cracking down on women’s movements.

Today’s Aurat march in Faisalabad has been canceled. Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad threatened to arrest the organizers and called on young female students to intimidate them. This is a glaring example of how the state clamps down on women’s movements. #ShameonACFaisalabad #JusticeForNoor

– Ammar Ali Jan (ammaralijan) August 1, 2021

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/husbands-are-our-culture-said-pakistani-model-sadaf-kanwal-then-feminism-lessons-followed/707665/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos