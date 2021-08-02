Union Defense Minister Ajay Bhatt said “the opposition is busy defaming the government and damaging the image of the prime minister”

Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt accused the opposition of engaging in unnecessary criticism.

New Delhi:

Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt on Sunday accused the opposition of engaging in unnecessary criticism and trying to disparage the image of the central government as the world praises it Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

Emphasizing that the world is praising the achievements of the BJP-led central government, including the repeal of Article 370, 35A, the implementation of the law amending the citizenship law and the surgical strikes launched to Give an appropriate response to Pakistan’s terrorist activities, Bhatt said the opposition has the habit of criticizing the policies and actions of the government.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Bhatt said: “The government is doing so well. either the repeal of Section 370, the removal of 35A, the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act or the launching of airstrikes and surgical strikes where the armed forces of our country have given an appropriate response to some of the terrorist incidents perpetrated in our country. ”

“Despite all these achievements of the current government, the opposition is busy defaming the government, slandering the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole world is praising the government for its historic decisions, but our own people (the opposition) are busy with unnecessary criticism. But I really don’t understand their motivation behind this kind of behavior. Maybe they have adopted a ‘hit and run’ policy where they hit the government through unnecessary criticism and try to flee their own responsibilities ”, declared the Minister of the Union.

Stating that the opposition was behaving irresponsibly by creating heckling in Parliament and not allowing it to function, Mr Bhatt said such behavior was “not in the interests of democracy”.

“The opposition is constantly creating a row about the Pegasus issue and not allowing Parliament to function. The way the opposition is not allowing Parliament to function is very painful. It is very sad for democracy. The benefits and the drawbacks are still there, but the irresponsible behavior of the opposition is not at all in the interests of democracy, “said the Union Minister.

The opposition alleged that the names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists were on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using the Pegasus software. This follows reports released by The Wire.

In the case of the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt said: “The government is aware of every development. He is closely monitoring the situation. Everything will be back to normal soon. It would be too soon. to comment a lot on this issue at this time. But the government has an eye on the matter. “

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states culminated in a violent shootout between forces from the two states resulting in the deaths of six Assam police officers and a civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident.

Congratulating PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Mr. Bhatt said, “Our daughter made history at the Olympics. Congratulations to PV Sindhu. to write. It is a matter of pride for us. I wish him all the best. “

Ms. Sindhu set a “record for India” by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals by beating China’s He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the current Tokyo Olympics.

