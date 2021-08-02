Rather than attacking KPL, India plays googly by letting BCCI take care of the players





It’s a weird pitch. The Kashmir Premier League made the headlines before they even started. Not for cricket, but the politics around the name which weighs on Indo-Pakistani relations. Former England cricketer Monty Panesar withdrew from the tournament due to political tensions ” on Monday. Previously, South African coach Herschelle Gibbs had complained that BCCI had threatened him with wanting to participate in the tournament. The game has just started!

Completely useless for the @BCCI to put their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and try to stop me from playing in the @ kpl_20. Also threatening me by telling me that they would not allow me to enter India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous tweeted Gibbs on July 31.

While Gibbs has exposed what appears to be BCCI working behind the scenes, Panesar has been a bit more diplomatic. I decided not to participate in the KPL due to political tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issues. I don’t want to be in the middle of this, it would make me uncomfortable, “he tweeted.

Subsequently, in an interview, Panesar chose to be more direct on the pressure from BCCI, which is immense because it is the richest cricket board in the world. This is not the first time that cricket between India and Pakistan has been used to make a diplomatic point. Pakistani dictator general Zia ul Haq arriving in Jaipur unexpectedly to watch a good ‘cricket match’ in 1987 to deliver to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi a message that Pakistan had a ‘bomb’ to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s attempts, cricket between the two countries has never been a simple game.

Six-team T20 format, the KPL will be played in the Muzaffarabad stadium. And maybe this is the series Prime Minister Imran Khan has been waiting for to get his point across on Kashmir. More than just a game of cricket, the KPL is Pakistan’s attempt to score a major diplomatic point, one that India will be determined to stop.

In true cricket style, India played a googly by letting the richest cricket council deal with the players rather than attacking the tournament. Can the tournament be a success if prominent players step down? Although there is no cricket between the neighbors, the KPL was required to show New Delhi in red. India has always been clear that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India under Pakistan’s illegal occupation.

Pakistan has no locus standi in these Indian territories, ” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, responding to a question about the recently held elections. The battle is now on the ICC’s side. The BCCI wrote to the ICC not to recognize the KPL because Kashmir is a disputed territory. And the Pakistan Cricket Board has also chosen to voice its dissatisfaction with what it describes as a violation of “international standards and the spirit of the gentleman’s game by interfering in the internal affairs of the cricket grounds.

The KPL is scheduled to start on August 6 and the final will be played on August 17. (The timing after Independence Day for the two countries is strategic.) Six teams are playing for a win, and each team is named after districts in the region, for example Mirpur and Rawalkot.

The league’s holding also comes at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party has won majority seats in the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The last elections were held in 2016. In results announced last week, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) won 25 seats out of the 45-seat assembly. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 11 seats, while the majority Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) last time won just six. As always, an election in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is about the situation across the border. This time, too, Article 370 has become the focal point of the campaign. Khan could have won the majority seats, the nationally ruling party wins the PoK elections, but the campaign has given the opposition a chance to criticize him.

Hosting the KPL, the first physical tournament in this part of the world, was Pakistan’s attempt to use a game that is an obsession in the subcontinent to give its position on the legitimacy of Kashmir. With an international focus on these matches, it would give Pakistan a chance to run with the Kashmir narrative. It was probably not going well with India.

India had lodged a strong protest “with the Pakistani authorities on this cosmetic exercise”, referring to the polls at the PoK. Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the grave violation of human rights, exploitation and denial of liberty of the people in these occupied territories, ” Bagchi said during the weekly briefing the last week. The KPL could prove to be the most difficult terrain in the world. Not just for cricketers.

