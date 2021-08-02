Politics
Mother of victims of 99 Pinjol app letters to Jokowi demanding erasure of illegal fintech
Jakarta –
Mother of Depok, Y wrote to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to call for the eradication of illegal financial technology (Fintech). Y is a single parent who has been trapped in a vicious cycle after being entangled in 99 online loan applications (pinjol). The situation worsened because the mother of a child had cancer.
“We sent a letter to the chairman of the Investment Alert Working Group with a copy to the President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Y’s lawyer Slamet Yuono told reporters on Monday (2/8 / 2021).
Slamet et al accompanied the probono because they were displaced on the basis of humanity. In addition to writing to President Jokowi, Y also wrote to the Chairman of Commission XI of the House of Representatives, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, the Chairman of the Council of Commissioners of the OJK, the National Police Chief and Indonesian FinTech Joint Funding. Association (AFPI).
In his letter, Y called on the government to investigate the fate of 99 pinjol who tricked and intimidated Y. In fact, there were 3 illegal lenders who bought and sold Y’s personal data. In fact, Y never borrowed but was charged.
“We call on the task force leader to coordinate with the police criminal investigation unit to criminalize illegal fintechs with strong suspicion of intimidating illegal access to data, operating illegally, and purchasing and to allegedly sell personal data of customers, ”Slamet said.
Slamet called on the government not to shirk responsibility. All government sectors that come across loan sharks are actively involved in eradicating the apps that have plunged the public into the moneylender abyss.
“The working group is coordinating with the Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia and other relevant agencies, so that the illegal loans that have been blocked and closed no longer work,” Slamet said. .
Illegal borrowing is like a ghost for society. They cut high costs and gain access to cell phone contacts and personal data on cell phones and terrorize the community.
“They are not afraid of law enforcement, do not follow the rules of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and are very worrying and have claimed many lives in the midst of the current Covid pandemic,” said he declared.
As is known, Y initially borrowed to pay the tuition fees. Indeed, Y is the breadwinner and the income of the 29-year-old mother is not enough to cover the cost of living of her child and her mother. As an employee of the private sector, the salary is not enough. Especially in the era of emergency PPKM, companies have cut wages here and there.
Y said his first loan was IDR 5million out of five requests. But suddenly the interest swelled and had to be paid back within 7 business days. Finally Y entered the devil’s pit on his way back to borrow in other applications to cover the debts of other applications. So far 99 requests have been loaned.
“The loan application costs Rp 1,072,000, but it should bring in Rp 1.6 million.
From 5 million rupees, Y’s debt is multiplied, with interest bearing interest. Text of terror, WhatsApp and calls he received every hour without stopping. Harsh words and swear words were sent from numbers he didn’t recognize. As a single parent, Y admits to having resigned herself to her fate.
“Everything is done to dig and close holes because they don’t charge according to the schedule and if I don’t pay at least they threaten to renew. I can’t afford that anymore,” Y said.
(asp / mae)
