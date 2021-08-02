Indias Cowin has many paid vaccination slots despite Quartz India shortage





Covid-19 vaccines appear to have deepened the economic divide in India. State governments across the country have had to ration doses of Covid-19 vaccines and close free vaccination centers, while private centers, where Indians can pay to get vaccinated, have plenty of vaccines. Of the total of more 40,000 vaccination centers in the country, 1,960 or 4.8% are managed by private hospitals and clinics. According to the Narendra Modi government’s vaccine purchasing policy, manufacturers can reserve 25% of their stock for private centers. Delhi state, for example, had completely halted the administration of the first doses of Covishield, the local version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to government centers until July 31 amid a supply shortage. As of today (August 2), he resumed the first doses for this vaccine, but 80% are still reserved for the second doses. But private vaccination centers, which do not have such dose-based restrictions, have a large stock. The central government’s Cowin website shows that private hospitals in Delhi have doses in the hundreds, while most government-run vaccination centers are either full or unlisted. Screenshot / Cow Availability of doses at private and government Covid-19 vaccination centers in Delhi. This gap is becoming more glaring in the state of Maharashtra, where private centers in rural areas have so far administered only up to 10% of total doses, according to a report in The Times of India newspaper. In Beed district, almost all vaccines were administered by government centers. In contrast, in metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and Pune, the proportion of doses administered in private centers rises to 50%. The uneven distribution of vaccines is likely a consequence of growing inequalities in India. High price of vaccines in private centers A dose of any of the Covid-19 vaccines currently available in India costs between Rs 780 ($ 11) and Rs 1,410. Covishield, which makes up the majority of India’s vaccination program, costs Rs780 per dose at a center private. For most Indian families, this is a totally unaffordable price. High 10% of the Indian population in economic terms, hold 77% of total national wealth, according to an estimate by Oxfam, a global organization working for poverty reduction. According to government estimates, which do not take into account the brutal second wave of Covid-19, India’s per capita income is less than 10,000 rupees per month. With a low per capita rate, rising prices and high unemployment rates, paying almost Rs 1,600 for two doses, the cheapest vaccine in a private center is not an option for many Indian households. . This is the reason why commercial hubs like Mumbai still have takers in private vaccination centers. Per capita income in cities like Mumbai and Pune is higher and they have a higher proportion of those who are likely to be able to afford the prices for vaccines in private hospitals. In addition, these are industrial and commercial centers with large companies that place wholesale paid orders to vaccinate their employees, R Ramakumar, an economist at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, told The Times of India. Lack of higher income levels, large private hospitals and large commercial activity, in districts like Beed, could mean near zero demand for paid vaccination

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/india/2041072/indias-cowin-has-many-paid-vaccination-slots-despite-shortage/

