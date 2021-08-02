Scottish police changed the code name for Operation Bunter to avoid offending Boris Johnson





Scottish Police have changed the code name of Operation Bunter for Boris Johnson’s upcoming trip to Scotland in case the Prime Minister finds it offensive, according to a report. Mr Johnson is believed to be planning his next visit north of the border in the coming days, but the trip’s security name was reportedly changed as he was deemed too close to overweight fictional schoolboy Billy Bunter. The name was changed from Operation Bunter to Operation Aeration to avoid causing any kind of diplomatic incident, according to The sun. A source told the newspaper: The name Operation Bunter has been given to the preparations. But several people have pointed to the folly of calling him after a fat classy English public schoolboy, especially given that the Prime Minister is known to be a bit stout. They added: Operation Aeration was chosen as an alternative. But I’m not sure stepping away from Billy Bunter for a name that implies PM is full of air is a big improvement. Mr Johnson is expected to make a trip to Scotland later this week, according to The telegraph his first jaunt north of the border in six months. The Prime Minister has reportedly abandoned plans to visit Scotland during Holyrood’s recent election campaign, fearing it could damage the fortunes of the Scottish Conservative Party. Scottish Police have not denied reports of a name change for Mr Johnson’s upcoming trip, but declined to comment on particular operational names for the next visit. A spokesperson for the force said The independent: Operational names are generated automatically by computer and can be changed if deemed inappropriate. It comes as Michael Gove has sparked enthusiasm among SNP figures by claiming that Mr Johnson’s government would not oppose a second independence referendum if the desire to have another say becomes the issue. constant will of Scottish voters. The principle that the people of Scotland, under the right circumstances, can ask that question again is there, the Cabinet Office Minister told the Sunday mail. Mr Gove added: I just don’t think it’s fair, and the public doesn’t think it’s fair, to ask that question at this time. If there is clearly an established will in favor of a referendum, then there will be one. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said: It shouldn’t be news that the Tories are finally realizing that the people of Scotland have expressed their democratic wishes in an election and want their future is in his hands. He added: The fundamental point that Michael Gove missed is that the people of Scotland spoke up and expressed their firm will to want to hold a referendum when they elected a pro-independence majority supporting MPs in the Scottish Parliament just over two months. The Nicola Sturgeons party is expected to push for indyref2 at the party conference next month. Reports say a motion says legislation for another referendum should be introduced at the earliest after a clear end to the Covid crisis. The latest Panelbase poll shows that 52% of Scots are in favor of staying in the union and 48% are in favor of breaking up.

