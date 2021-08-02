Before Biden, Prabowo predicted the sinking of Jakarta





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– United States (US) President Joe Biden has said Indonesia’s capital DKI Jakarta is currently under threat. He said Jakarta was at risk of sinking in 10 years during a climate change speech at the office of the US director of national intelligence on July 27. Biden says climate change is raising sea levels. Thousands of people could lose their homes, their livelihoods and their lives. However, this American president is not the first to say that Jakarta is going to sink. In fact, Jakarta shouldn’t sink once. Defense Minister Prabowo in 2018 also mentioned Jakarta’s potential to sink into the Indonesian Economic Forum around this time. He referred to the fact that seawater in North Jakarta could rise to central Jakarta. “The world will face a shortage of clean water in 2025. It won’t be long. We will now see with climate change. There is a drought in California,” Prabowo said at the time. He said his statement was based on United Nations (UN) data. Seawater from Tanjung Priok, north Jakarta, is expected to reach the HI roundabout to the State Palace in central Jakarta. “The United Nations (UN) predicts that the water from Tanjung Priok will arrive in 2025 at the Kempinski (hotel) of the Grand Hyatt. The water from Tanjung Priok will reach the HI roundabout, the water level continues to rise by 5 cm every year, ”Prabowo says. Before Prabowo, President Joko Widodo expressed this potential danger. He revealed that the ground sag in DKI is already of great concern, which is 7.5-12 cm. It is estimated that Jakarta could sink in 2030. “It is estimated that all of northern Jakarta will be below sea level by 2030. As a result, 13 rivers that flow through Jakarta cannot flow into Jakarta Bay,” Jokowi said in 2016. The prediction that Jakarta will sink is not without reason, said US space agency NASA, rising global temperatures and melting ice caps have made many coastal cities such as Jakarta at risk of flooding and also of larger seawater overflows. “The problem of flooding has also worsened over the decades due to the pumping of groundwater which causes the ground to sink or recede,” NASA said as quoted on Friday (7/30/2021). NASA has noted that global sea level rise is on average 3.3mm per year and with signs that thunderstorms are intensifying as the atmosphere warms, NASA says flooding is common. Since the 1990s, even major flooding has occurred in Jakarta and the 2007 rainy season caused damage with 70% of the area submerged. NASA also uploaded a Landsat image showing the evolution of Jakarta over the past three decades. Clearance of forests and other vegetation with impermeable surfaces in the interior along the Ciliwung and Cisadane rivers has reduced the amount of water that can be absorbed. This causes overflows and flash floods. The population of the Jakarta region more than doubled between 1990 and 2020, leaving more people crowded into the high-risk floodplain. This situation is further exacerbated by river channels and channels which periodically narrow or become clogged with sediment and debris, making them very likely to overflow. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (rah / rah)



