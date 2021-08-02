LIVE: PM Modi to meet with Assam MPs today to discuss border issue | India News





August 2, 2021, 3:00 PM The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 was passed in Rajya Sabha. Room adjourned until 3.36 p.m. August 2, 2021, 14:59 PM Opposition party leaders Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet in Delhi tomorrow to discuss the monsoon session strategy. Rahul Gandhi to attend meeting, few opposition parties believe mock parliament session should be called, decision after meeting: Sources (ANI) August 2, 2021, 14:58 PM NDA Govt is committed to resolving border issues between states as soon as possible by engaging with all of the northeastern states. The PM is very enthusiastic and he assured us that he would approach the problem in a positive way and solve it within the given time frame: BJP MP Dilip Saikia. August 2, 2021, 14:57 PM We condemn attempts by Congress to create a sentimental environment about violence on the Assam-Mizoram border. In their 50 years of governance in the Northeast, they could not find a solution to this problem, but now they accuse us: Dilip Saikia on the BJP deputies at the Northeast meeting with the Prime Minister. 2 Aug 2021, 11:58 Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi also requested permission to allow the shops to operate on a daily basis. The Court will re-examine the application on Friday August 6, 2021. 2 Aug 2021, 11:58 Kerala High Court orders state government to file response to petition filed by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, the state’s supreme body of traders, requesting a directive from state government to relax restrictions on stores. Aug 2, 2021, 10:49 a.m. The government is responsible if the House does not work. The government does not want to be exposed. They will face challenges if there is a discussion about “Pegasus”, they will lose their dignity. They say they are ready for discussion but they don’t want it: Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. Aug 2, 2021, 10:49 a.m. The BJP can never think of attacking Shiv Sena Bhavan. These people are not from BJP. There are foreigners, import-export equipment. These people will eliminate BJP in Maharashtra. We do not accept these excuses: Sanjay Raut on Shiv Sena Bhavan’s remark from BJP leader Prasad Lad. Aug 2, 2021, 10:48 a.m. Congressman Deepender Singh Hooda gives a rule 267 business suspension notice to Rajya Sabha, to discuss the central government’s three agricultural laws. 2 Aug 2021, 10:47 Congressman Manish Tewari gives notice of adjournment motion to Lok Sabha for discussing the “Pegasus Project” media report. 2 Aug 2021, 10:47 Congressman Manickam Tagore gives notice of adjournment motion to Lok Sabha to have a discussion in the House on the “Pegasus Project” media report, in the presence of the Prime Minister or the Minister of the Interior. 2 Aug 2021, 10:47 Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of like-minded opposition parties will meet today at 10:15 am at the LoP (Opposition Leader) Mallikarjun Kharge office to set the strategy for the day’s business in the House. 2 Aug 2021, 10:46 Uttarakhand schools resume their activities for class 9 to class 12 in Dehradun We have disinfected the whole school. We will also send the video to parents as proof to assure them that the children are safe at school: AK Singh, Principal, Vivekananda School. August 2, 2021, 10:45 a.m. India is reporting 40,134 new cases of COVID-19, 36,946 exits and 422 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Total cases: 3,16,95,958 Total rejections: 3.08.57.467 Number of deaths: 4 24,773 Active cases: 4 13 718 Total vaccination: 47 22 23 639 (17 06 598 in the last 24 hours)

