Biden judges: more diverse and more progressive Donald Trump Republicans Sonia Sotomayor Dick Durbin





With no Supreme Court opening to slow them down, President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are putting judges before federal trial and appellate courts at a much faster pace than any of the Biden’s recent predecessors, including former President Donald Trump.

Eight judges have already been confirmed, including potential Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Washington Federal Court of Appeals. More than 30 other judicial appointments are pending for more than 100 openings.

At that time, four years ago, the then Republican-controlled Senate confirmed four Trump candidates, including Judge Neil Gorsuch.

But in 1993 and 2009, the start of the last two Democratic administrations, no judge had been confirmed at the end of July.

The last two Democratic presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have been slow to come up with judicial appointments. But they both had vacancies on the Supreme Court that took a long time to fill.

Judge Byron White announced his retirement two months after Clinton’s inauguration in 1993. Judge David Souter told Obama he would step down just over three months after Obama took office in 2009.

Progressives have been pushing for Judge Stephen Breyer to retire this summer, but the diminished liberal-wing court chief, 82, has given all indications that he will be on the bench when the court begins his new term in October.

Those urging Breyer to quit haven’t masked their disappointment, but they are happy with the candidates Biden has proposed so far more diverse racially, by gender, and by legal background than Trump’s choices were. , who were predominantly white and male.

They include public defenders, civil rights lawyers, and organized labor lawyers, as well as the more typical mix of prosecutors and members of large law firms.

I don’t see a bright side for Breyer to stay on the ground, ”said Nan Aron, outgoing president of the Liberal Justice Alliance. She fears that illness or death could sweep away the precarious majority of Democrats in the Senate and that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell could reiterate his refusal to confirm a Democratic candidate, as he did when Judge Antonin Scalia died in 2016 and Obama appointed Merrick Garland, now attorney general, to the Supreme Court.

But Aron said: “We were so pleased with both the pace and the high quality of the Biden candidates, especially with so many people coming from all corners of the legal profession… It’s a wonderful start from to previous Democratic administrations.

Among her appointments are Tiffany Cunningham, the first black woman to serve on the Washington, DC Court of Appeals, which deals with patents and other specialist cases, and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, the only black woman to be a judge on federal appeals. Chicago-based court.

Biden also appointed civil rights attorney Myrna Perez for the New York-based federal appeals court. She would be the first Latina on this court since Judge Sonia Sotomayor rose to the Supreme Court.

We had a good selection of candidates, said Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

An added benefit of Biden’s focus on diversity is that it could ease the reluctance of progressives who also advocate judicial reforms, including expanding the Supreme Court from four justices to offset the three Trump appointees.

This could appease his progressive base, which realizes that it is not going to expand the size of the tribunal or even the term limits, said Russell Wheeler, a Brookings Institution expert on the justice system.

Biden’s candidates have all attracted at least some Republican support in the Senate. Senators Lindsey Graham, RS.C., and Susan Collins, R-Maine voted for the eight judges who were confirmed.

15 other Republicans did not vote for any presidential candidate Biden.

Part of the opposition could be a form of return on investment for Democratic opposition to Trump’s candidates, said Carrie Severino, whose conservative Judicial Crisis Network has spent millions of dollars supporting Republican and Democratic candidates opposites.

Many Republican senators believe returning to a universe where Democratic candidates are simply confirmed by reflex would constitute unilateral disarmament in light of steadfast opposition to President Trump’s candidates for the past four years, Severino said, targeting the vice president Kamala Harris for her votes against Trump’s court choices. when she was a senator from California.

Trump may have started slowly, but his record of appointing more than 230 judges to the federal bench is an undisputed success of his four years as president.

Trump’s record and the slow starts of Clinton and Obama were not lost on Biden and his team. Even before Biden became president, new White House lawyer Dana Remus urged Senate Democrats to submit the names of judicial candidates. The Democrats’ weak grip on the Senate only added to their need to act quickly, regardless of Breyer’s plans.

To be clear, when we approached this issue, it was without considering what might happen to the Supreme Court. It was like, let’s get moving, said Paige Herwig, an attorney with the White House council office who focuses on judicial appointments.

Obama White House veteran Herwig said many people have learned the lesson that if you don’t think about the judges up front, there is so much else going on at the start of an administration it can. be very easy to have things slip through the cracks.

Durbin said if Breyer retires while he is chairman of the committee, the pace of confirmations will not slow down. Were prepared for it, he said.

