PM Khan approves single window policy for Ehsaas program





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan approves the Ehsaas One-Stop-Shop Policy which aims to provide services through one-stop-shop, one-stop shopping in the 154 districts of Pakistan. Although Prime Minister Khan inaugurated Ehsaas One Window Center in Islamabad on June 9, 2021.

The aim is to provide services through a one-stop-shop window to facilitate Ehsaas program beneficiaries across the country in the 154 districts. The Ehsaas One Window Initiative is made up of six pillars / components, which include:

A one-stop shop, the Physical Ehsaas One Window Center A platform for digital information and services intended for the public A mobile application Consolidated digital interface for the manager of the AppBack Architecture of cognitive APIs, or the national socio-economic database Ehsaas One Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy

An electronic portal and application will be introduced to facilitate the beneficiaries of the One Window Ehsaas policy, the Ehsaas One Window policy will facilitate the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas program which also includes Ehsaas Kafaalat. If you have any questions, call our toll-free number -.

Prime Minister Imran Khan endorses One Window Ehsaas policy which aims to provide services through one stop, one stop shop. # EhsaasOneWindow pic.twitter.com/x1uoK6gJ6E

Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 31, 2021 Ehsaas Kafaalat Program

Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries can withdraw cash at the center. In addition, partner banks and NADRA have opened their branches in the center so that beneficiaries can benefit from all services in one place. Under this program, eligible beneficiaries receive Rs. 2000 financial aid per month. However, payments are made on a quarterly basis.

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Program

Ehsaas allowances are accessible and children’s registration can also be done at the center. Under this initiative, girls in school receive a stipend of Rs. 2000 while boys receive Rs. 1500 per term on completion of school attendance.

Ehsaas Panagah (Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas)

Anyone who wants to spend a night in Panagah can book a bed and get a one-star guesthouse in the center for free. This program was set up so that workers and homeless people could have a meal and a place to sleep at night.

Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program

Students can get information about the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program and they can even complete their application for free at the Ehsaas One Window Center. If you would like more information about the program, please refer to our article shared below.

Ehsaas Nashonuma Program

Children at risk of stunting and pregnant women can get specialized nutritional foods and cash allowances at the ’s ATM.

According to sources, Pakistan ranks second in the region for most cases of stunting among children, accounting for 40 percent of young children in the country.

Under the Ehsaas Nashonuma program, beneficiaries will not only receive nutritious food and supplements, but also a quarterly allowance of Rs. 2,000 for girls and Rs. 1,500 for boys since birth for a period of two years. .

Dar-ul-Ehsaas Program

An orphan child can be admitted to an orphanage and a street child can be admitted to a free school in the center.

Ehsaas Kafaalat for people with disabilities

A different disabled person may have more than one remedy at the center.

Ehsaas registration offices

Ehsaas registrars have been set up at the Ehsaas One Window Center, where people can be interviewed to determine if they are eligible for the benefits provided under these initiatives. Ehsaas registration centers have also been set up across the country.

Ehsaas Tahafuz Program

As part of this initiative, a person in need of financial health assistance can learn about Sehat Sahulat and may be referred to the health-related assistance systems of Ehsaas Tahafuz or PBM.

