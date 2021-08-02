Jokowi calls on people to remain vigilant even as daily Covid-19 cases start to decline





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo urged the public to remain vigilant despite the daily percentage of cases Covid-19 decreased. it was delivered Jokowi when announcing the extension of the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) Level 4 via the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, Monday (2/8/2021). "The PPKM level 4, valid from July 26 to August 2, has brought improvements at the national level, in particular by decreasing the percentage of daily cases, active cases and the percentage of BOR (bed occupancy rate), "Jokowi said. "Although there have been improvements, the development of Covid-19 cases is still very dynamic and fluctuating. We must continue to be vigilant in making various efforts to control Covid," Jokowi continued. Also Read: PPKM Level 4 Extended, Jokowi Claims Covid-19 Cases Down Although pursuing PPKM Level 4 from August 3-9, Jokowi said the government will stick to the three main pillars of Covid-19 control. The three pillars are vaccination in mobility zones and economic centers, the establishment of health protocols and monitoring (trace), test (test), and the care of Covid-19 patients (treatment).

"This includes maintaining the BOR, adding centralized isolation facilities and ensuring the availability of drugs and oxygen," the president continued. As previously indicated, the government has decided to continue the policy of restricting level 4 community activities (PPKM). The policy was extended from August 3 to 9, 2021. The decision was announced by President Joko Widodo on Monday evening (2/8/2021). "The government has decided to continue the implementation of PPKM level 4 from August 3 to 9, 2021," Jokowi said via the presidential secretariat's YouTube show. Also Read: BREAKING NEW: Jokowi Announces PPKM Level 4 Expansion To August 9 According to Jokowi, level 4 of the subsequent PPKM will apply in a number of districts / cities. However, the areas that will implement level 4 of the PPKM will be announced by the coordinating minister. "By adjusting the rules of activities and community mobility according to the conditions of each region," said Jokowi.

