Jake Ellzey beat Susan Wright for Congress by keeping him local amid Donald Trump, National Circus





There is a semi-old adage that says what was once obvious: all politics is local.

In today’s environment, where many people are being pushed into the constant standoff over cable TV and social media platforms, these words of wisdom don’t always apply.

Political consultants from the two main parties are good at taking national talking points and selling them to voters who speak the same language, whether it’s building a border wall, ensuring the integrity of elections, the Green New Deal or Police Fund.

It doesn’t matter if you’re in Mansfield, Texas, or Mansfield, Missouri, you’re driven by a national political agenda that local politicians have embraced. (By the way, Mansfield, Texas is the largest city named Mansfield in the United States)

Last Tuesday, if only in a small special election, State Representative Jake Ellzey R-Waxahachie proved that connecting with voters at the local level is still relevant, even against the powerful persuasion of former President Donald Trump.

Ellzey defeated Republican activist Susan Wright of Arlington in the 6th District race to replace Wright’s late husband Ron Wright.

In doing so, he resisted fierce attacks from a national anti-tax group called the Club for Growth. Officials there paid for ads and mailed to district voters who ravaged Ellzey, describing him as soft on border security, a tool of Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and, worse, a hater. of Trump. Ellzey and his allies aggressively denied the claims, which were clearly rejected by most voters.

While Wright was championed by the Club for Growth and endorsed by Trump, Ellzey reached out to voters on a more personal and local level. His greatest support may have come late, when Joe Barton, who represented the district for 34 years, backed Ellzey rather than Wright. He did so in part because of the Club for Growth advertisements and because of his claim that the former Navy pilot and decorated combat veteran has more experience than Wright.

It’s not like Wright doesn’t have local support either. She was supported by the Texas Republican Party, former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and many more. Additionally, she is the widow of Ron Wright, the former Tarrant County tax assessor who was elected to two terms in Congress.

State Representative Jake Ellzey waves to members of the media at the end of an interview session as he is surrounded by supporters after being confirmed the winner of his second round with Susan Wright in the race to replace the late Ron Wright’s seat in Congress. Election night was held for Jake Ellzey at the Texas Motorplex Champions Club in Ennis on July 27, 2021. (Steve Hamm / Special Contributor) (Steve Hamm)

Tarrant County, and even the people of Ellis and Navarro Counties know Susan Wright. The problem was, his campaign was largely defined by Trump’s endorsement and the Club for Growth’s negative campaign.

This allowed Ellzey to gain strength from his position as an underdog, ultimately creating the positive message that propelled him to an upset victory. A closer look reveals that Wrights’ campaign assistants and others underestimated the scrappy Ellzey.

Given the distractions in the 6th Arrondissement open primary, you can see how someone could miss a stage.

The 6th District race started off as a strange spectacle. It presented 23 candidates, most of them local. But there were also carpet merchants, Washington insiders, and national themes that made the district a political zoo to keep the national media speechless.

There was a lot of weird stuff.

Take Dan Big Dan Rodimer, the former WWE wrestler who, in November, was the unsuccessful Republican candidate for a congressional district anchored in Las Vegas. He finished near the bottom of the field but garnered a lot of media attention.

Brian Harrison (left) listens to Dan Rodimer answer questions during a forum for Republican candidates running in the Texas 6th District race in Arlington on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News) (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Republican Michael Wood ran as a candidate seeking to push the GOP past Trump and won the endorsement of U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger. The Illinois Republican gave Wood some change from his Political Action Committee, which secured Wood national media attention. After all, he was the anti-Trump candidate trying to make a statement in a Texas Red District. Wood also finished far from the beat, but got more media exposure than Ellzey and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez.

Sanchez, the 2018 candidate for the 6th arrondissement, finished third in the May primary which included 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, a libertarian and an independent.

Do you remember Brian Harrison? It was the former chief of staff of the Department of Health and Human Services who attracted attention by launching a long-term lawsuit to force the government to resume the deportation of unaccompanied minors at the border. He touted the support of many former Trump administration officials, but that strategy was thwarted after Wright received approval from Trumps in the 11th hour before the May election. Harrison ran a solid race and was one of the top finishers.

Then there was Sery Kim, a person appointed by the Trump administration who lost the support of California GOP representatives. Young Kim and Michelle Steel, both of Korean descent, after remarks she made to an Arlington audience about Chinese immigrants.

Sery Kim, a Republican candidate running in the Texas 6th Congressional District race, answers questions during a forum hosted by the Arlington Republican Club at the Studio Movie Grill in Arlington on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 (Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News) (Juan Figueroa / Personal Photographer)

I don’t want them here at all, she said. They steal our intellectual property, they give us the coronavirus, they don’t hold themselves accountable.

Afterwards, Kim, who is from South Korea, said she was talking about the Chinese government, but the damage was done.

Voters may have enjoyed the circus atmosphere of the May primary. It was worth going to the polls in early voting just to watch the enthusiastic Rodimers poll workers, especially at the Tarrant County sub-court in Mansfield.

Ultimately, it was Wright’s mismanagement of Trump’s endorsement that led to his defeat. Armed with Trump’s backing, she overshadowed her natural advantages, including her contact with voters and the work she did for the district. Wright is more than a Trump-endorsed politician, and her best moments were when she met voters during the election campaign.

Susan Wright, District 6 congressional candidate, right, is kissed by friend and Republican supporter Richelle Smithee, as Wright meets friends and family at an Election Eve party at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Arlington , Tuesday July 27, 2021. Susan Wright was beaten by candidate Jake Ellzey. (Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

In contrast, Ellzey has portrayed himself as a Texas conservative and a fighter for the residents of the 6th District. In the face of the Club for Growth attacks, he smiled and called on people to unite for a better future.

Wright was swallowed up by the nationwide hype and lost, while Ellzey stayed local and headed for Washington.

By the way, the well-known phrase all politics is local was mostly used by the late President of the House Tip ONeill of Massachusetts, and it has a connection to Texas. In 1982, ONeill defeated Republican challenger Frank McNamara Jr. in highlighting rivals’ ties to the oil and gas industry in Texas and Oklahoma. ONeills opposition research and campaign material included one of McNamaras Texas’ fundraisers.

It obviously didn’t play well in Massachusetts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/08/02/jake-ellzey-beat-susan-wright-for-congress-by-keeping-it-local-amid-donald-trump-national-circus/

