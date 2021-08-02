India unleashes grain energy by taking over UNSC presidency | World news

India began its presidency of the UN Security Council with a generous dose of Indian grain energy.

TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative (PR) to the UN, known to his counterparts as just Tiru, ​​will host a traditional breakfast on Monday morning that PRs of incoming presidencies will host for their counterparts from the rest of the 15 member countries. – five permanent and 10 non-permanent.

On the menu, the usual price of these working breakfasts: pancakes, a few breads, fruit juice, coffee and fruit.

But some of the Tirumurtis guests would probably have already eaten something truly Indian before they left – bunches of oats with multigrain flakes and chunks of Alphonso mango or a crispy millet cereal bar or buttermilk millet crackers with caramelized onions, or just a Cajun mix.

These may not look like the average aloo-paratha, idli-sambhar, or egg and toast breakfasts popular in most Indian homes, but each one is made with Indian grains, nuts, and Indian fruits – Alfonso , the world’s most famous Indian mango – and, as expected, fits well with Indian foreign policy.

2023 THE INTERNATIONAL YEAR OF MILTS

We did this to highlight the Prime Minister’s initiative to declare the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet, which we successfully conducted at the United Nations General Assembly a few months ago, Tirumurti said, who spent months on the breakfast basket, with lots of help from his wife Gowri Tirumurti and fellow missionaries.

India’s top UN diplomat clearly appreciated the effort as he also addressed other issues relating to Afghanistan, peacekeeping, maritime security, counterterrorism, China, Pakistan and all the rest. Preparing a breakfast basket of Indian cereals and multigrain products for members of the UN Security Council for the traditional breakfast hosted by the President of the Council was one of the most memorials of diplomatic life, he added.

Breakfast for future presidencies is a tradition of the Security Council. And Tirumurti will welcome him to the Permanent Mission of India, the aesthetic marvel designed by Charles Correa amidst Manhattan’s steel and glass buildings. It will be followed by India, which will hold the first formal case of the day under the presidency: a closed-door consultation of the SC, which will be followed by a presidential statement that Tirumurti will deliver on Darfur. Later today, he will brief the rest of the members of the general assembly.

FOCUS ON MARITIME SECURITY, PEACEKEEPING

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will chair Security Council sessions later this month on dates to be announced later Monday.

India plans to focus its presidency on maritime security, peacekeeping and the fight against terrorism, but it could find itself sooner rather than later overwhelmed by the most worrying international developments, as one said. diplomat: the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, which will be completed this month, under Indian surveillance at the UNSC, and possible return of the Taliban to power.

But on Monday, discussions are expected to focus on the breakfast basket sent to all permanent representatives of member countries and members of the Security Council. The Indian mission has heard from some of them before – Americans, for example, have found the Cajun mountain mix interesting.

Each bag in the basket has a note describing its contents, written by Monsoon Harvest, a Coimbatore company that has it all set up. Cajun Trail, he says, is made with Indian peanuts, spicy fried chickpeas, crispy Kerala banana chips, and toasted almonds. It’s a tasty and healthy tail mix. And its free grain.

But not the toasted millet muesli, called dark chocolate and orange peel. The article described it as a delicious blend of whole gains such as pearl millet, millet (more commonly known as ragi) and oatmeal, along with toasted almonds, flax seeds, dark chocolate and orange zest. This muesli is handcrafted in small batches and cooked to perfection. It is a sustainable product that uses rain-fed millets which are a crop indigenous to the Indian subcontinent.

This is the second use of the Indian Permanent Missions this year for humble millet, a fast-growing cereal that belongs to the grass family. After the UN adopted a proposal led by India to declare 2023 the Year of Millet, the mission sent millet murukus to UN offices in 193 member countries.

Two European diplomats returned almost immediately. Their children loved the murukus and they wanted to know where to buy them, said an Indian diplomat who handled this cereal opening salvo. They couldn’t buy it here in the United States because the murukus had been specially imported from India.

Another cereal-based part of the breakfast basket sent to UNSC members is the breakfast cereal made from bunches of oats and multigrain and mango flakes. Alphonso Indian mangoes are picked ripe and freeze-dried to ensure maximum taste, flavor and nutrition. These are combined with a granola like flax seeds and bunches of oats, and multigrain flakes, making it a popular breakfast, the side note says.