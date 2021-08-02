Health minister says third dose vaccination with Moderna is only for health workers





Health Minister (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin stressed that the government only administered the third dose of vaccination using Moderna vaccine to health workers. With this vaccine, it is hoped that health workers will be more protected in the exercise of their frontline role in the management of Covid-19. This was conveyed by the Minister of Health in a press statement after a restricted meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo by videoconference on Monday, August 2, 2021. We ensure that the third vaccination booster with the Moderna vaccine, we are giving it to all our health workers. “It has been distributed to all provinces and I ask that it be immediately injected to all our health workers so that they are better prepared to deal with new patients,” he said. The Minister of Health realized that many parties wanted to get a third injection dose of the vaccine. However, the Minister of Health recalled that to date there are still 140 million people who have not received the first dose of the vaccine. I know a lot of people want a third booster, a third shot. “Please give it to the health workers who must fight to die and live in war in this pandemic and help us put our brothers and sisters first. 140 million Indonesians have not yet had access to vaccines, ”explained the Minister of Health. The health minister also said President Joko Widodo’s message said vaccination should be a priority for some areas that have confirmed cases and the highest death rate. This is due to the limited supply of vaccines received by the government. Why do we give more to certain neighborhoods / cities? Because indeed the mortality rate is the highest there, the people affected are the highest. “So please understand that until June, we have only received about 22% of the total vaccines we need,” said the Minister of Health. Regarding the vaccine stock, the government will receive more than 300 million doses of vaccine from August to December. Therefore, the Minister of Health invites the whole community to carry out the vaccinations that have been provided for the common good. I believe the Indonesian people have been through a lot of pressure, struggles, setbacks, but we can still stand up. We fight as long as we do it together, he said. On this occasion, the Minister of Health also expressed his gratitude to all parties, especially in Java and Bali, who have worked hard to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, so that the number of active cases can decrease over the past week. So I thank once again all the public officials, heads of regions, TNI, Polri who have worked hard to be able to cope with this pandemic, especially in Java-Bali, which yesterday rose very, very high, said Budi.

