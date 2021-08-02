Public hanging





Women parliamentarians on both sides of the divide have demanded the public execution of those implicated in violence against women, especially in the case of the gruesome murder of Noor Muqaddam in Islamabad.

Parliament unanimously condemned the recent horrific acts of violence against women and children. PML-N MP Romina Khurshid regretted that a mother was raped and then murdered in front of a 14 month old baby. She also commented that Noor and other women are being killed “but this house doesn’t even offer Fateha for them. Political rivalries must be put aside to reflect on this issue. ” Good point.

The sudden increase in cases of violence against women has sparked much debate in Pakistan. But the question is whether this will lead to anything concrete. At the same session, PTI MP Ghazala Saifi told parliament that the country will not improve until 52% of its population is protected. Another valid observation.

While Nosheen Iftikhar of the PML-N suggested forming a parliamentary committee to examine rape cases, it was Asma Qadeer of the PTI who broke down in tears during the session and said that women should be recognized as their rights if the country were to be ruled. “Those who rape and kill women should be hanged in public,” she said. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz of PML-N and Shamim Ara Panhwar of PPP also supported this suggestion.

At least our women parliamentarians are talking about it. But where will it all lead? To begin with, is the response on hold? Maybe not. This can be seen as a quick fix, but has little to do with the general treatment of women in our society and the various forms of violence perpetrated against them. We suspect that after one or two highly publicized hangings, it would be business as usual.

Who can forget that in 2018, Imran Ali – the man convicted of the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari – was hanged after a high-profile trial. But that hasn’t had much of an effect on the general pattern of criminal assaults, either in Kasur, where the crime took place, or in other parts of the country.

Part of Pakistani society thinks hanging is the solution. One such advocate wrote to the media and insisted that since the Senate Standing Committee has already authorized the public hanging of people involved in such crimes, it is time to move forward. Without deterrent punishment, he argued, there is no way to put an end to this crime. He noted that the crime rate in Saudi Arabia, where deterrent sentences are imposed on criminals, is an example of what needs to be done.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview last year that rapists should be punished with the harshest penalties to curb the rise of sexual violence in the country, such as hanging them publicly or chemically castrating them. In response to a question about the highway gang rape case, Imran said the highway rape had “shaken the whole nation” because the victim could have been anyone’s sister or daughter. He said he was “shocked” to learn from police that sex crimes in the country were on the rise. He said rapists should be hanged on the chowk. This punishment should be reserved for rapists and those who abuse children.

At the same time, Imran said that during this discussion with relevant officials, he was told that this would not be internationally acceptable and that the SPG-Plus trade status that the European Union granted us would be affected. . Another option suggested by our Prime Minister was to “chemically or surgically castrate” rapists, depending on the degree of the crime, “as many countries do.”

It is time to rekindle a debate on the penalties to be imposed on sex offenders. We have heard about a national sex offender registry, but so far nothing has happened. It would be more helpful at this point to educate our law enforcement officials about such crimes, as they are the first responders and usually end up compromising the situation through their attitude and lack of action.

The question of punishment may come later. The attitude of rape apologists must be addressed first. We have to change our minds and our way of thinking before we can change our society. There’s still much to do.

