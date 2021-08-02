Donald Trump’s power faces another test as he backs Mike Carey for the Ohio congressional seat





Retired Army Col. Greg Betts and State Representative Allison Russo are seeking the Democratic nomination to run in the Nov. 2 general election, but it’s a Republican-leaning district that Mr. Trump won with 57% of the vote in 2020, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg government. The sprawling district encompasses all or part of 12 counties and includes the suburb of Columbus and parts of the rural Appalachians.

Mr. Trump often says that nearly every candidate he supports wins, and that was largely true in the Republican primaries, even though his general election record is more mixed. Some 120 Trump-approved candidates have won all but two of the GOP’s congressional primaries in 2020, according to a Ballotpedia report.

Yet he has lost his ability to rally people to his side on social media and has to find places, like tele-gatherings, and candidates have advertisements to make his views known.

With Mr Trump’s backing, Ms Wright was the top voter in a May special election to replace her late husband, Ron Wright, but she failed to avoid a run-off. She ultimately lost to Jake Ellzey, a Republican state official, in the second round, despite Mr. Trump issuing several statements and participating in a rally with her on July 26.

This race, however, is less of an indicator than other campaigns, as it was a first round of elections in the summer of a non-campaign year, and the turnout was around 8%.

In the Ohio 15th District primary, Mr. Trump endorsed Mr. Carey, a consultant with American Consolidated Natural Resources and former president of the Ohio Coal Association. Mr. Trump also joined a rally for Mr. Carey on July 20 and complained that other candidates were trying to suggest that they too had his support.

He is the only candidate in the race who has my full and total support, Mr Trump said of Mr Carey on the call. I know Mike Carey; he’s a real outsider, he’s a real fighter, he’s a warrior, and he’s going to win.

Mr. Carey was also backed by Republican House Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik, a staunch Trump ally who replaced Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican House leadership after she voted to impeach Mr. Trump. Longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski also campaigned with Mr Carey in the district.

Yet others in the race are touting their own high powered endorsements. Mr. Stivers supported Mr. LaRe and ran campaign ads for him; the Franklin County Republican Organization, which includes Columbus, supported State Senator Stephanie Kunze; and Ruth Edmonds has the backing of the Right Women PAC led by Debbie Meadows, wife of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Mr Stivers, who announced his endorsement before Mr Trump, said he believed the main thing was between Mr LaRe and Mr Carey and that he didn’t think either endorsement would decide the race. Still, he acknowledged the effect of Mr. Trump.

Bloomberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/world/north-america/trump-s-power-of-endorsement-faces-another-test-20210802-p58f8l The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos