“Center doesn’t care about the poor,” Bilawal says while rejecting rising oil prices





PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a press conference at Bilawal House in Islamabad on July 31, 2021. INP / FileBilawal says a “selected government” is preventing Pakistan from moving forward. says PPP has kept prices stable despite “difficult conditions” during his tenure.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that the federal government does not care about the problems of the poor and rejected the recent rise in oil prices.

The PPP chairman, in a statement, said that within a month, 10 rupees had been increased per liter of gasoline. “The government is [increasing petrol prices] to meet their own expenses. “

The PPP chairman said Pakistan could not bear more inflation.

“The incompetence of this selected government is preventing Pakistan from progressing; Prime Minister Imran Khan knows nothing but lies and political victimization,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman asked the prime minister to reverse his decision to increase oil prices and “have mercy on the people”.

“PPP has kept oil prices stable despite difficult conditions,” he added.

The government had raised the price of gasoline by 1.71 rupees per liter for the month of August, the Prime Minister’s assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, announced last week.

According to Gill, the decision was made in accordance with the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). Gasoline now costs Rs 119.80 per liter.

He said it had been decided that the rate of high-speed diesel should remain constant because an increase in this product has more impact on “common man and farmers”. Thus, diesel continues to be priced at Rs 117.53 per liter.

Likewise, no change has been made to the price of light diesel.

Meanwhile, kerosene, from August 1, will cost Rs 0.35 more, at Rs 85.75 per liter, he said.

“Pakistan has only experienced an 11% increase in oil prices”

Gill said that according to international market rates as of July 26, only 27 countries in the world have gasoline prices lower than Pakistan’s rate, while the commodity price is higher than Pakistan in 140 countries.

He said the average price of gasoline in the world is $ 1.17 per liter, while in Pakistan it is $ 0.72 per liter.

The prime minister’s assistant said that oil prices have increased by 47% globally, while the increase in Pakistan has only reached 11%.

He called on the nation to “keep in mind” that the majority of the 27 countries with lower gasoline prices than Pakistan are “self-sufficient in petroleum products.”

“Right now, the government is levying an almost zero percent tax on petroleum products,” said Gill, adding, “Right now the whole world is in the throes of inflation because of the crown.”

