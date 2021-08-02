Jihadists flood pro-Trump social network with propaganda





He highlights the challenges Trump and his supporters face following his ban on mainstream social media platforms following the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill.

ISIS was very quick to exploit GETTR, said Moustafa Ayad, executive director for Africa, Middle East and Asia at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that tracks extremism. Online, who first discovered the jihadist accounts and shared his findings with POLITICS.

On Facebook, there was on one of those accounts that I am that is known to be the Islamic State, that said Oh, Trump announced his new platform. Inshallah, all mujahedin will exploit this platform, he added. The next day, there were at least 15 accounts on GETTR that belonged to the Islamic State.

While GETTR does not provide access to its data to track the spread, or virality, of this extremist material on its platform, POLITICO has found at least 250 accounts that had been published regularly on the platform since early July. Many have followed one another and used hashtags to promote jihadist material to this burgeoning online community.

In the months since his expulsion from Twitter and his suspension from Facebook, Trump has sought other avenues to engage with his online base. As his supporters scampered off to other online sites, including the social network Talking, where they could express themselves without coming under scrutiny, Trump’s own efforts to create an internet megaphone are at stake. neutral point.

In May, he started a blog titled From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, but it was taken down a few weeks later amid widespread ridicule and poor readership.

GETTR has been the most prominent pro-Trump platform launch so far, given the names behind it: Jason Miller, former Trump spokesman, is its chief executive, and the site is partially funded by Miles Guo, former Trump’s business partner. advisor Steve Bannon. Trump, himself, is not directly involved in the operation, nor has he officially joined the platform. The social network touted a free speech policy that allegedly would allow users to express themselves fully without censorship from tech giants.

Yet this MAGA exodus to fringe social networks that advocate free speech has also caught the attention of supporters of the Islamic State and other jihadist groups, according to extremism experts.

In response to questions about jihadist material shared on GETTR, Miller told POLITICO that ISIS was attacking the MAGA movement because Trump had destroyed the group militarily. The only ISIS operatives still alive are keyboard warriors hiding in caves and eating earthen cookies, he said in a text message.

These terrorist communities have also faced widespread deletions from larger social networks, which have often promoted their crackdown on Islamic extremists as an example of how tech companies control their global platforms for harmful content.

In response, ISIS supporters quickly shifted gears, seeking new online spaces where they can disseminate their hateful material, as well as grafting onto tactics and platforms first used in states. -United.

Is Daesh here? requested an account whose profile photo was that of the Islamic State’s flag account, using the Arabic acronym for jihadist movement. The responses were affirmative, with some praising the social network for its willingness to host such content.

Days after GETTR launched on July 1, supporters of the Islamic State began urging their supporters on other social media to join the pro-Trump network, in part to take the jihadist fight directly to the MAGA nation.

If this app achieves the expected success, which is for the most part likely, it should be adopted by subscribers and occupied in order to regain the glory of Twitter, may God prevail, an Islamic State Facebook account wrote. July 6.

Some of the jihadist posts on GETTR from early July were eventually deleted, pointing out that the pro-Trump platform had taken at least some steps to remove the harmful material.

Larger platforms like Facebook and Twitter are now operating through the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, an industry-funded nonprofit that shares terrorist content between companies through a database of extremist material accessible to its members. so that the material can be removed as quickly as possible. .

GETTR still needs to register.

In the terms of use of the platform, it describes how offensive or illegal content, including that related to terrorism, can be removed from GETTR. This may include content identified as personal bullying, sexual abuse of a child, attack on any religion or race, or content containing video or depictions of beheading, a clause says.

While the site had notoriously uneven luck in moderating users on the platform in its early days, it was inundated with a wide array of pornography.

In interviews, the CEO of GETTR has praised the site content moderation policy, mainly based on a combination of human surveillance and algorithms.

Four days after POLITICO submitted multiple requests for comment to GETTR, many of those accounts and videos are still live.

The overall amount of terrorist propaganda that POLITICO found on GETTR was only a fraction of the predominantly right-wing content that also includes the promotion of the white supremacist Proud Boys movement. More traditional conservative influencers and decision-makers like Sean Hannity and Mike Pompeo also post regularly on the platform.

Yet the fact that this jihadist material was readily available on the social network, and GETTR’s failure to crack down on such extremism, underscored the difficulties the company faces in balancing its philosophy of free speech with growing demands to prevent terrorism-related material from finding audiences online.

Content delivered on small platforms is fundamentally similar to content that is automatically deleted from Facebook and Twitter, said Adam Hadley, director of Tech Against Terrorism, a nonprofit that works with smaller social networks, but not GETTR. , in the fight against the rise of extremist content online.

Most small platforms don’t have the resources to automatically remove this type of content, he added. Its member organizations include Tumblr and WordPress, the blogging platform.

Extremism analysts who reviewed POLITICO’s findings said that ISIS supporters’ use of GETTR appeared to be an initial test to see if their content would escape detection or be subject to moderation. contents.

In their ongoing cat-and-mouse battle with Western national security agencies and Silicon Valley platforms, jihadist groups are rapidly evolving their tactics to stay ahead of online deletions.

Terrorist organizations are still experimenting, as they wage a real battle to continue having access to public spaces to spread their propaganda, said Emerson Brooking, senior researcher at the Digital Forensic Research Lab and author of LikeWar: The Weaponization of Social Media.

So far, ISIS supporters are enjoying their foray into GETTR and the new audiences they could reach. We will attack you with killings and explosions, you worshipers of the cross, wrote an account whose name referred to the extremist group, adding: What is freedom of speech.

ISIS is trying to attack the MAGA movement because President Trump wiped them off the face of the earth, destroying the Caliphate in less than 18 months, and the only ISIS members still alive are Keyboard Warriors hiding in caves and eating earthen cookies, Jason Miller, CEO of GETTR, said in a statement. GETTR has a robust and proactive moderation system that removes banned content, maximizing both cutting edge AI technology and human moderation.

Rym Momtaz contributed to this report from Paris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/02/trump-gettr-social-media-isis-502078 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos