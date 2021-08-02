UK eases travel restrictions as industry pushes for more – KSNF / KODE – FourStatesHomepage.com





Susan Handfield, left, meets granddaughter Charlotta for the first time, held by her mother Eva as they arrive from a Berlin flight at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London on Monday August 2, 2021 Travelers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe have been able to enter Britain without quarantine as of today, a move hailed by the UK travel industry in difficulty. (AP Photo / Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) Britain opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and the European Union on Monday as travel industry executives urged the government to further ease restrictions and enable people to reap the benefits of a successful COVID-19 vaccination program. The new rules came into effect amid reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government could add a new category to Britain’s traffic light system of travel restrictions, a move according to industry officials would prompt many people decide to stay at home. From Monday, fully vaccinated travelers from destinations on Britain’s orange list are allowed to enter the country without self-isolation for up to 10 days. The government is considering creating an amber watchlist to warn people of destinations that may be downgraded due to rising infection rates or the emergence of new variants. An orange watchlist will be seen as a huge red flag, which is likely to cause bookings to collapse in countries on that watchlist, Huw Merriman, chairman of the House Transport Committee, told the BBC. of the communes. In my opinion, we no longer need uncertainty, complexity or anxiety for the passengers or this besieged sector. He just needs some clarity. UK airlines and holiday companies are hoping for a travel boom in late summer after the pandemic halted most international travel, slashing profits and threatening thousands of jobs. The number of passengers passing through London’s Heathrow Airport, the UK’s busiest airport, fell 75% in the first half of this year. David and Susan Handfield were among the first beneficiaries of the new travel rules on Monday, seeing their granddaughter Charlotta for the first time after she and her parents got off a flight from Berlin. Charlotta was born in February, but virus issues and travel restrictions have kept her parents from bringing her to London until now. Her grandmother greeted her with a delicate kiss on the forehead at Heathrow Airport. We’ve been waiting for this moment long enough, ”said Susan Handfield, 70. We only learned a week ago that they had booked the flights. While the Handfields have benefited from the rule change, other restrictions still prevent many people from flying. Travelers are required to pass expensive PCR tests to prove they are virus-free and countries, including the United States, still prohibit foreign travelers from crossing their borders. John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrows, said the UK government should allow most travelers to use cheaper lateral flow tests and work with countries like the US to ease restrictions on remaining trip. This is justified by the UK’s successful vaccination program, he said. Almost 89% of UK adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 73% have been fully immunized. It’s a good start, we show that the vaccine is our passport to freedom, said Holland-Kaye. Let’s have confidence in vaccines. Tests show they work against both delta and beta variants. So let’s start showing that vaccination will bring us back to our lives as before. ____ Follow all of AP’s stories about the coronavirus pandemic: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/uk-eases-travel-restriction-as-industry-lobbies-for-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos