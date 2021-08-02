Outrage against the “PoK premier league” in Jammu; Shiv Sena burns the effigy of Imran Khan





Protests erupted in Jammu against the Pakistani government’s conspiracy to contest a cricket league in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). People have taken to the streets of Jammu against Pakistan’s attempt to cover up its government’s atrocities on the people of PoK by organizing a bogus cricket league. Shiv Sena burned the effigy of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the flag of Pakistan in protest against the bogus PoK league organized by Pakistan.

Additionally, people across the country have spoken out against Pakistan’s sham on social media as cricketers such as Monty Panesar have taken their name from the league which is nothing more than a sham to play. on land that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Speaking on development, Lalit Ambardar said: “The agenda is not just centered on India. Pakistan is also losing the Pashtuns. The Pashtun Tahafuz movement is growing stronger every day. the Durand line divided the Pashtun nation. Pakistan is therefore likely to lose Pashtuns. Rebellions are underway. At PoK, you saw how people slogans in favor of India. So to distract the Pakistani people, they are trying to consolidate Muslim views on behalf of Islam and on behalf of Kashmir. “

Ambardar also shot sharply at the liberal lobby, which will launch into the issue and support Pakistan more than India. “No Indian will ever fall for this propaganda, of course there are left liberals, but no Indian nationalist will ever support it. And even the Pakistanis have started to realize their propaganda and the failure of Rawalpindi and Islamabad “Pakistan is heading towards disintegration. It can only survive in the name of Islam and Kashmir. So these are desperate measures to prevent disintegration.”

What is the “Kashmir Premier League”?

Pakistan’s sham ‘Kashmir Premier League’, the first of which will be played between five teams representing cities in Pakistani Kashmir (PoK) and a team representing Kashmiris ‘overseas’, was announced in December 2020. Shahid Afridi a been named captain of the Rawalakot Hawks, confirming the league’s geopolitical mischief quotient. The other teams in the franchise tournament will be represented by Pakistani international cricketers such as Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman. All matches in the competition are scheduled to be played between August 6 and 16 at Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK, while other former international players like Tillakaratne Dilshan and Monty Panesar have also been lined up. However, Panesar has now withdrawn his name from the league. .

The next development comes after former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs accused the Indian cricket council of threatening her not to participate in a fictitious cricket league Pakistan has planned at PoK. Following this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its official statement threatened the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to raise the issue before the ICC. However, the BCCI hit the PCB and said it was “welcome to go to the ICC”

According to Herschelle Gibbs and Monty Panesar, BCCI has warned international players against participating in the league, otherwise there will be consequences if the warning is not taken seriously. According to them, the BCCI said that if international players participated in the Kashmir Premier League, they would be allowed to participate in any cricket activity in the future. In an interview with Republic Media Network, Monty Panesar warned other players of the consequences of their participation in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Premier League.

