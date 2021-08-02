IRS ordered release of Trump’s tax returns





Official White House Portrait, 2018. WhiteHouse.gov

The controversy over former President Donald Trump’s tax returns continues. In the latest development, on July 30, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the IRS to turn the returns over to a House committee, citing sufficient reasons for the request.

The DOJ order follows various media reports that Trump tried to pressure officials into claiming the 2020 election was corrupt. Amid the accusations, Trump Gas has amassed a war chest of more than $ 100 million for a possible presidential candidacy in 2024. And the ex-president has repeatedly asserted that he will triumphantly return to office in August.

Throughout the campaign and during his tenure as president, Trump has steadfastly refused to release his tax returns to the public, as has been common practice among candidates for senior office for decades. Trump said ongoing IRS audits were the reason for his refusal.

Top Democrats warmly applauded the DOJ’s action. Access to former President Trump’s tax returns is a matter of national security, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. The American people deserve to know the facts of their troubling conflicts of interest and to undermine our security and democracy as President.

Democrats in Congress have stepped up efforts to force disclosure of President Trump’s tax return after the 2018 midterm election. Although Trump drew a line in the sand, the New York Times was able to obtain documents who allegedly revealed that he had paid little or no tax in the years leading up to his tenure in the White House.

In a memo, the Department of Justice’s (OLC) legal counsel’s office said Richard Neal (D-Mass.), The chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, had cited sufficient reasons to request tax information to past presidents. Accordingly, the IRS must comply with the request. Dawn Johnsen, acting chief of the OLC, signed the 39-page memo.

Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury during the Trump administration, had consistently rebuked efforts to hand in Trump’s tax returns. According to Munchin, the returns were used as political football in a strongly divided capital.

Of course, that’s not the last word we’ll hear on this. The Trumps camp will probably take the next step in this game of chess.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cpapracticeadvisor.com/tax-compliance/news/21232585/irs-ordered-to-release-trump-tax-returns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos