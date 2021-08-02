Afghan team arrived to investigate alleged kidnapping of Afghan ambassador’s daughter: Sheikh Rashid – Pakistan





Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that an Afghan team had arrived to investigate the kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter.

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhils Silsila Alikhil, 27, was reportedly briefly abducted and tortured by unidentified people last month as she returned from a bakery in the Blue Zone before being abandoned alongside a road with hands and feet tied and a note that your turn is next and communist.

At a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: “The Afghan team has arrived to investigate the case of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter. I instructed the Inspector General of Police to hand over the [investigation results] on the basis of the facts and the truth to the Afghan commission of inquiry. ”

Rashid said police have completed the investigation and are fully prepared to answer any questions from the Afghan team.

Asked about the freedom of action of the Afghan team, the Minister of the Interior declared “that they [are free to carry out] their investigation. Pakistan is a free country and they are in contact with FO. ”

Rashid added that he had given police permission to share his investigation and footage with the Afghan team, as well as access to 18 people, including the four taxi drivers. “If they (the Afghan team) wish, they can interview them as well,” he said.

The interior minister also commented on the Noor Mukadam murder case and said he had done everything possible to gather witnesses in the cases and have a forensic investigation carried out. “Now I can’t get him killed (Noor’s killer) in a police encounter because social media is so ubiquitous […] the decision is up to the courts, the testimony is complete and I hope he will be sentenced to death. ”

Removal of encroachments on the nullahs of Islamabad

The interior minister said he had tasked Islamabad deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqat to remove all encroachments and illegal constructions from Islamabad nullahs by August 30, adding that he would personally oversee the operations.

He said the order was “only for nullahs” to remove constructions that blocked the flow of water. The interior minister’s comments follow devastating rains in Islamabad last week that caused urban flooding and killed two people.

The reasons attributed to the tragedy were weak regulatory controls on housing companies by the civic agency and district administration as well as a shrinking number of nullahs due to illegal construction.

Regarding other issues in the capital, he said he had also instructed the chairman of the Capital Development Authority to secure the diplomatic enclave and install 190 security cameras.

Rashid also said that the National Database and Registration Authority has decided to issue Covid-19 vaccination certificates and a vaccine verification system for foreigners as well.

Regarding peace and security in the next month of Muharram, the interior minister said a meeting would be held on the issue on Thursday, but the interior ministry had issued instructions to keep the peace and the quiet during the month.

Rashid also addressed the issue of officials serving for long periods in foreign missions, saying 64 people had been recalled and new appointments were underway. Addressing those people, the Home Secretary said that if they did not return to the country and report to their offices by August 30, they would be suspended.

Speaking on the investigation into the Dasu Dam incident, he said it had progressed and “foolproof” security arrangements were being made for the Chinese.

Rashid also claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no threat from the PML-N and that the party was subject to an internal rift between two camps.

“Their policy is over. The damage to the PML-N is due to its policy […] They don’t have a political future, ”he said.

