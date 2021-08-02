Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair COVID-19 meeting as fourth wave grips Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting on the coronavirus on Monday as the pandemic spirals out of control with a positivity rate of over 8% reported in the past two days.

The COVID-19 situation worsened further in the country after Eid despite multiple warnings from health authorities for the implementation of government-mandated security protocols.

The meeting will discuss the increase in the number of positive cases for the coronavirus and also deliberate on measures to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus in the country.

The Prime Minister will also be informed of the lockdown in Sindh imposed since July 31 (Saturday) after a sharp rise in infections.

Federal ministers have strongly opposed the restrictions in the province, saying it will undermine the economic progress that has been made so far.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the unilateral actions of the Sindh government, which are contrary to directives from the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) and the federal government, would cause d ‘immense damage to the national economy.

People are concerned about the provincial government’s decisions, especially the imposition of a total lockdown on Karachi, he said in a video statement.

“Closing the industry in Sindh would hurt the economy and create employment problems. Industries where 100% of the workforce has been vaccinated should be reopened,” he said.

Nearly 5,000 new infections

Meanwhile, data released Monday by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed at least 40 more COVID-19 patients died overnight and 4,858 new cases emerged across the country. .

According to the latest NCOC statistics, 56,414 COVID-19 tests have been performed across the country in the past 24 hours, of which 4,858 have been confirmed positive.

The rate of positive cases in the country is 8.61%, which is the highest rate of positivity since May 17, the official portal said.

The number of deaths rose to 23,462 and the total number of cases reached 1,039,965.

