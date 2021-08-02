Senior Mastermind files objection against Jokowi regarding PPKM





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Senior puppeteer Nyi Sri Sulansih, daughter of Ki Nyoto Carito, through her legal representative submitted an administrative opposition request to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) related to the policy of enforcing restrictions on community activities (PPKM) with various designations. “The PPKM emergency policies, level 4 and level 3 which have been in effect since July 3 – August 2, 2021 have been detrimental to our customers because for 31 days our customers were unable to do puppet activities. shadow or could not get equipment rental to organize traditional shadow puppet shows, “Sri’s lawyer Viktor Santoso Tandiasa said on Monday (2/8). “The objection has been submitted to the Secretary of State,” he continued. Viktor added that his party will file a lawsuit with the State Administrative Court (PTUN) if the administrative objection request is not processed or not satisfied within five working days. This is a legal channel that has been regulated by Law (UU) number 30 of 2014 regarding government administration and Supreme Court Regulation number 2 of 2019. Viktor claimed his client suffered losses due to PPKM restrictions regulating the temporary closure of artistic, cultural, sports and social activities. Moreover, he continued, the government did not provide basic aid during politics. He explained that the implementation of the PPKM as described in the Instruction of the Minister of the Interior (Inmendagri) is a form of activity restriction as defined in the law number 6 of 2018 concerning sanitary quarantine. “When the activity restrictions provided for by Law 6/2018 consist of home quarantine, hospital quarantine, regional quarantine and the PSBB, which means that everyone has the right to obtain basic health according to their medical needs,

food, other daily needs (such as rent, electricity, water, etc.) during quarantine (restriction of activities) (see article 8 of Law 6/2018) ”, explained Viktor. In the administrative opposition letter, Viktor asked Jokowi to cancel and no longer accept emergency PPKM, PPKM level 4, level 3 or other terms that do not comply with Law 6 / 2018. If you want to restrict activities, Viktor continued, the measures taken must comply with Law 6/2018, according to which the government is responsible for respecting the rights of each community. “Second, ask the President of the Republic of Indonesia to dismiss the PPKM coordinator, namely the Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investments, because he failed and made all Indonesians live, including the applicant, a very difficult life as their activities are limited to earning a living but are not granted their rights, “he said. (ryn / ugo)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210802154632-20-675337/dalang-senior-ajukan-keberatan-ke-jokowi-terkait-ppkm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos