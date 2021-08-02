Citizens urge Sindh CM to learn governance from Prime Minister Khan





As Sindh enforces lockdown in cities, people are expressing disappointment at the Sindh government’s handling of the pandemic. With the #KaptanSySekhoMurad trending on Twitter, citizens are urging the current Chief Minister of Sindh to learn how to deal with the pandemic from Prime Minister Khan.

Yesterday, the official PTI Twitter account shared a video clip of Bill Gates praising Pakistan’s handling of the pandemic. PTI released the video and said Murad Ali Shah should listen and learn how to deal with PK Khan and NCOC’s Covid.

Bill Gates had congratulated Pakistan on its brilliant performance against Covid-19. Murad Ali Shah should listen and learn how to deal with Covid from PM IK and NCOC! #KaptanSySekhoMurad pic.twitter.com/nu8MKGF1y0

– PTI (@PTIofficial) August 1, 2021

The PTI’s Twitter post prompted #KaptanSySekhoMurad to take over by storm with people urging CM Murad Ali to follow Prime Minister Khan’s model of governance.

Sindh CM on Friday announced the imposition of a lockdown until August 8 as cases increase, especially in Karachi. As a result, citizens expressed their deep dissatisfaction with this decision.

Read more: Sindh under lockdown until August 8 as the Covid Delta variant takes over

According to them, the government of Sindh has never taken Covid seriously. Their mismanagement of the pandemic has caused an upsurge in cases. Thus leading to confinement, creating inconvenience for the population.

#KaptanSySekhoMurad The federation and provinces which adopted the corona outbreak policy of @ImranKhanPTI have controlled it in the best possible way, but due to the stubbornness of @MuradAliShahPPP all of Sindh is plagued by corona . @ OfficialNcoc @PTISindhOffice @znb_raja pic. twitter.com/eCLItxyU7z

– Zainab Raja (@znb_raja) August 1, 2021

Prime Minister Khan’s government is also against a foreclosure as it increases poverty among the poor due to business closures.

Even Prime Minister Khan has expressed his displeasure with the Sindh government’s decision to lock down. He criticized the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government against the will of the federal government. He explained that it would break the back of the common man.

Read more: Economic crisis of coronavirus will exacerbate conflicts: UN

More complaints against the mismanagement of the Sindh government

Internet users share more examples of the failure of the Sindh government. A Twitter user shared a photo of an area in Karachi covered in garbage.

#KaptanSySekhoMurad

This had created dangerous conditions for the inhabitants of various localities in Karachi and other cities of the province during this Eid pic.twitter.com/Ksf2uhvol4

– Mahi_6 (@ Mahi_136) August 1, 2021

Another Twitter user pointed out the lack of potable water available in Sindh.

The people of Sindh are unable to drink clean water. Is Prime Minister Imran Khan also responsible for this? wrote the Twitterati, referring to Bilawal Bhutto who frequently blames Prime Minister Khan for Pakistan’s dire conditions.

#KaptanSySekhoMurad

The people of Sindh are unable to drink clean water. Is Prime Minister Imran Khan also responsible for this? @ Itz_Tani33 @ mariaah96155953 @IKF_TM pic.twitter.com/NFT8TLQ12z

– Ch_Tanveer (@ itz_Tani33) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khans launched the Clean Green Pakistan Movement in 2018 to ensure people have basic amenities. The initiative aims to address five components: plantation, solid waste management, liquid waste management / hygiene, total sanitation and drinking water.

