Pakistan calls on US not to abandon Afghanistan





ISLAMABAD:

When National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf and Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed arrived in Washington last week, there had no photo ops or fanfare about their visit taking place at a critical time.

The NSA and ISI chief met with relevant officials while in the US capital, but the only statement was from US NSA Jake Sullivan, who tweeted after meeting Dr Moeed and Lt. General Faiz.

But Dr Moeed didn’t care, insisting that the PTI government’s US policy is “pragmatic and unapologetic, but not boastful” and urged people not to look for “big pictures and big encompassing titles ”. He said on Sunday that the focus of the visit was more on substance than optics.

Behind the scenes, there were indeed substantive discussions focused largely on the end of the Afghan side and the future of Pakistan-U.S. Relations, sources familiar with the development told the Express Tribune.

Read: “The United States really messed up everything in Afghanistan”: PM Imran

According to the sources, the NSA and the ISI chief sent a message to the US authorities, warning them not to abandon Afghanistan. The United States has been told that the complete detachment of the United States from Afghanistan after its troops withdraw would allow terrorist groups like Al Qaeda to regroup and ultimately become a security threat to not only the region. but also from Washington.

Pakistan wants the United States to remain engaged in the Afghan situation to ensure that there is a political settlement after its withdrawal instead of a civil war. Prime Minister Imran Khan also recently criticized the US approach and blamed Washington for the Afghan mess.

The concern in Pakistan is that the United States could abandon Afghanistan altogether, leaving countries in the region to face the backlash of a potential civil war in Afghanistan. It is for this reason that Pakistan has worked with countries in the region, including Russia and China, to prevent civil war in Afghanistan.

Russia and China also criticize the US strategy on Afghanistan and publicly accuse Washington of leaving the neighboring country in total disarray. But given the role of the United States, Pakistan, Russia, and China are still seeking engagement with the Biden administration.

To that end, senior officials from Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States are to meet in Doha on August 11. The so-called “Extended Trioka” will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and discuss ways to seek a political settlement.

Read more: United States applauds Pakistan’s “sincere” efforts for peace in Afghanistan

In Washington, while the NSA and the ISI director general shared Pakistan’s point of view, the United States expressed its expectations. Despite Pakistan’s insistence not to have a similar influence over the Afghan Taliban, the United States believes Pakistan can still play an important role.

However, Dr Moeed rejected the perception that Pakistan has great influence over the Taliban. If so, Pakistan would at least have persuaded the Taliban to force banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Afghanistan.

Pakistan and China pushed the Afghan Taliban to sever ties with the TTP and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM). The Taliban in general have pledged not to allow Afghan soil to be used against another country.

But observers are skeptical because the recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report suggests that the Taliban still maintain contact with al Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

