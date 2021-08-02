The clumsy Tories team has moved on about poverty, so expect another U-turn from Boris Johnson









Over the past several years, the Conservative Party troublemaker clique has not only made a name for itself, but many. It wasn’t that long ago they were just the ERG, the European research group, but they managed, and somewhat to their own surprise, to impose a much more right-wing version of Brexit than even Nigel Farage had never dared to dream, that other research groups have since been created. There is the Covid Research Group, or rather the Covid Recovery Group, and the Northern Research Group, and others. These groups, on the whole, are characterized by the fact that they contain almost all the same people, and by a complete lack of real research, in favor of brute numerical force. His possible normal people may know some of the names involved by now. Steve Baker is a former ERG chief and deputy head of the CRG. Then there’s Andrew Bridgen, who is largely anonymous outside Westminster and, in a sense, also anonymous inside, in that all the absurd anonymous quotes from a high-ranking Tory MP that appear in one of the journals are instantly assumed to be his. The CRG was not quite successful, as it was little more than an anti-lockdown pressure group, and the PM couldn’t be forced to be more anti-lockdown than he was not and is not already. But their current battle is arguably the most fascinating of all. Last week Andrew Bridgen appeared on Channel News 4 to describe the plan to reduce the increase in universal credit as morally and politically impossible. In September, the government plans to cut the extra 20 per week it added to universal credit payments during the pandemic, which naturally sparked widespread dismay, but even wider than it could have been. wait. And now Steve Baker said the 20 a week weren’t enough, and that’s before it was deleted anyway. A study from the University of Sheffield concluded that Mr Bakers Wycombe constituency has the highest level of food insecurity in the country, prompting him to say The Guardian: I have told my colleagues over and over again during my parliamentary term that poverty extends to my constituency in South Buckinghamshire. Six former Tory Labor and Pensions Secretaries, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Damian Green, Esther McVey, Stephen Crabb, David Gauke and Amber Rudd, also warned that canceling the hike was not the right move. Traditional conservative troublemakers, in recent years, have had a habit of making their own way, but not entirely. The way they have traditionally sought to obtain, however, is much more to the right, although they can describe her as libertarian. If Boris Johnson is to hang on to the vaguest idea that he is in any way to level the country, it will be especially difficult for him to ignore his own MPs, telling him he simply cannot ignore the growing and widespread poverty in places like Buckinghamshire. Don’t be, in other words, surprised to find another U-turn coming.

