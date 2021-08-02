Prime Minister Modi is an outstanding example of a person with a scientific temperament: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most notable examples of a person with a scientific temperament, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Officer) for Science and Technology on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a science promotion event hosted by the non-profit organization Vijnana Bharati, Singh said that scientific temperament is much more important than scientific qualification, adding in one from his comments that Mahatma Gandhis ahimsa was silent biological warfare.

When I was talking about scientific temperament, coming directly to contemporary times, in my opinion one of the most outstanding examples of scientific temperament around us today is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself (sic ), did he declare.

Singh cited an example where Prime Minister Modi displayed his scientific temper, paving the way for the installation of a solar power plant at Katra station in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 26, 2014, he was sworn in as Prime Minister, we submitted a proposal to him. A request that the Katra Vaishno Devis station be ready but await its inauguration. He had been ready for a while but not inaugurated. The moment his helicopter landed, the first thing he said was that this place has such a bright sun you should have a solar power plant here, Singh said.

And the scientists around understood immediately and it was the first station in the country to be completely powered by solar energy, he added.

Read also : Former IAS Amarjeet Sinha steps down as Modi Advisor, second high-level PMO resignation in 6 months

Non-violence, a silent biological war

The Union Minister said that it is not necessary to be necessarily a student or an academic in science to use the subject in an optimal way. It is more important for someone to be a practitioner of science, he said.

He cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi as a remarkable practitioner of scientific strategies.

He was a law student but, as I said, a remarkable practitioner of scientific strategies. And to put it in layman’s terms, I’ll cite an example. When we talk about ahimsa… nonviolence, it can be seen as silent biological warfare, Singh said.

A silent war against the colonial rulers who tried to use the ammunition of violence to suppress the subjects of the colony. Mahatma Gandhi used ahimsa as a scientific biological warfare tool which ultimately ended in huge success, leaving us with a story to tell to the world. This scientific resistance has proven to be an effective tool, he said.

When Lord Macaulay was given the task of crafting a new education policy for India, the famous or infamous words he said were “we want to design an education policy in which an Englishman will live. under the brown skin, ”Singh said.

Thanks to science and education we have unfortunately not been able to remove this scientific chip from under our skin which was inserted very scientifically and intelligently by the British leaders through Macaulay’s politics, a he argued.

Scientific temperament more important than qualification

Emphasizing that the goal of science is to make the lives of ordinary citizens easier, Jitendra Singh said the field also needs contributions from non-scientific planners, who have a scientific temperament and understand the intricacies and implications.

I sometimes say that science is too serious a subject to be left to scientists alone. Mark Twain once said about the economy… “The economy is too serious to be left to economists,” Singh said.

The event also saw the participation of the general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dattatreya Hosabale, who noted that he was the odd one out at the meeting, having a degree in English literature. But, he said, he took a specialized course in physics for a year and during his emergency incarceration he tried to continue his education.

… I didn’t show up for any exams because it wasn’t my goal, Hosabale said, stressing that science should be used for nation building.

It is the scientific temperament which is much more important than the scientific qualification. And it is the scientific temperament which carries much more important stakes compared to the scientific qualification, declared the minister.

And therefore, one of the challenges facing India is that the study of scientific understanding of science is limited to the award or award of a degree. And therefore, in many cases, science is still a trophy for a job, a livelihood and maybe not for gaining true scientific prowess or supremacy, Singh added.

(Edited by Amit Upadhyaya)

Read also :This is why Modi and Shah are silent on the Assam-Mizoram border line

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram