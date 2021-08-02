What is Porang, which is expensive and forbidden to be exported as tubers?





KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo through Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo requested that porang no longer be exported as tubers abroad. Jokowi hopes that overseas porang shipments will be sent in processed form. The Ministry of Agriculture in its official website mentions porang (Amorphophallus muelleri flower), the potential will increase if the porang is exported as a derivative. “Porang products in the form of flour and crisps are currently exported to 16 countries, including China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan and Myanmar,” said Syahrul. Read also: Learn more about Porang, the plant that makes Paidi a billionaire What is a Porang plant? Porang is a tuberous plant and belongs to the species Amorphophallus Muelleri Blume. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Reported by sulsel.litbang.pertanian.go.id, porang tubers contain glucomannan substances or substances in the form of complex sugars and soluble fiber derived from plant root extracts. Previously, Porang was widely used as an alternative food to rice. However, currently Porang is also exported abroad for the needs of industry, health and food. Reported by agriculture.magelangkota.go.id, porang is an agricultural product that is under consideration for widespread development. This basic product has advantages, especially as a raw material for cosmetics, glue and jelly. Then, as a low calorie food ingredient and can be easily made into food to meet daily needs. Also read: Making Madiun Farmers Benefit Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, What is the Specialty of Porang Plants? Produces 500 million per year A number of porang farmers would be able to make profits of up to hundreds of millions, as experienced by Heriyanto, a porang farmer from Karangjong village, Ngawen, Blora, Central Java. Heriyanto has revealed that he claims to be able to make a profit of 500 million rupees in one year by planting porang. “It is in a hectare if with a seed capital of about a kilo of 5 contents, in a year he seeks a target of about 500 million, God willing, it will be reached,” Heriyanto said in speaking to Kompas.com in his garden, Karangjong Village, Ngawen, Blora, Saturday (17/17) 4/2021). Heri, who enjoys horseback riding, said that a 2,500-meter plot of land planted with around 4,000 stems can produce around 200 kilograms of frogs / bulbil porang.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2021/08/02/151500865/apa-itu-porang-yang-harganya-mahal-dan-dilarang-diekspor-dalam-bentuk-umbi- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos