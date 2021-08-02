Unique national program implemented throughout Pakistani Punjab





Students keep a safe distance while attending an audio-visual class, as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Karachi, Pakistan, September 15, 2020. Image credit : Reuters

Islamabad: The government of Punjab on Monday imposed a single national curriculum (SNC) in all public and private schools as well as in seminaries in the province that offer primary level education.

Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood previously announced that the SNC would be implemented from the new academic session starting on August 2. However, he clarified the minimum learning standards prescribed by the SNC, namely the core curriculum.

Schools will be free to teach additional material or even additional subjects, he said.

The minister explained that private schools can use any book compatible with the single national curriculum.

Initially, three subjects of Islamic Studies, Social Studies and General Culture will be taught in Urdu at the primary level (Grades 1 to 5).

In addition, Quranic learning with translation will also be compulsory from grades 6 to 12.

While briefing the media on the Punjab government’s decision to implement the SNC, Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas said on Monday that the provincial government was pursuing Prime Minister Imran Khans’ vision of a nation, a book for which a new CNS-based program was under development. introduced throughout the province at the primary level.

With the implementation of the SNC in the province of over 100 million people, Imran Khan’s vision of a nationwide curriculum is achieved for more than half of the population.

Raas said the SNC would eliminate the societal divide in the private and public education sectors and create equal opportunities for all students across the country.

He said the new curriculum will be implemented in different phases, adding that pre-1 to class 5 in all public and private schools from August 2 will get the same curriculum and starting next year, the SNC will be extended to classes 6 to 8..

Responding to a question, he said the government of Punjab has already started training teachers, where around 50 percent of trainers are from the private sector.

The minister said that only vaccinated teachers and administrative staff would be allowed to enter schools, adding that strict implementation of COVID-19-related SOPs would be instructed in all schools in Punjab.

The Punjab School Education Department (SED) tweeted the photo of students receiving education in schools with the caption: One nation, one program from Punjab.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also called the implementation of the SNC in Punjab as a welcome step. In a tweet, the PTI KPK claimed that the same curriculum is the right of every child.

