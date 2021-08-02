Boris Johnson opens new factory at Airbus Stevenage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Stevenage today to officially inaugurate Britain’s new 35 million Airbus space and defense headquarters.

The PM toured the facilities, including the Mars yard, where he tried his hand at piloting the Rover – before opening the new green headquarters, Orbit House.











Prime Minister Boris Johnson uses a control box to move one of the three prototypes of the Martian rovers from the system's test bed, during a visit to the Airbus Defense and Space factory in Stevenage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a visit to the Airbus Defense and Space factory in Stevenage

The new building will house 500 engineers and space experts as part of the company’s continued investment in UK space capabilities.











Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a visit to the Airbus Defense and Space factory in Stevenage

The Prime Minister said: “I was blown away by what I saw here at Airbus in Stevenage. I think a lot of people realize that Airbus in Wales produces half the wings of all the passenger jets in the world, a pretty darn amazing thing about the UK economy.

“I don’t think people realize that at this site we produce a quarter of all telecommunications satellites and that there is a huge future for the UK in satellites and satellite technology.











Robotic systems engineers Matt Lisle and Yvonne Pickering show Prime Minister Boris Johnson one of the three prototype Martian rovers from the system's test bed, during a visit to Airbus Defense and Space in Stevenage

“I just saw a satellite that will help measure the biomass of the world’s tropical rainforests, which is absolutely crucial for our ability to understand the consequences of global warming and what we need to do about it. satellite technology. It’s great to see Airbus launch a new facility here today.

“I felt like I was on the surface of Mars playing with this incredible Rover that they made here in Stevenage! Stevenage is the Cape Canaveral of the UK space industry.

“This is one of the unsung successes of British science and technology and it is extremely important.”











Prime Minister Boris Johnson chats with Satellite Performance Manager Jeemit Purohit inside a communications module for geostationary telecommunications

Airbus Defense and Space UK President Julian Whitehead said: “Stevenage is the jewel in our space crown and our headquarters for the design, manufacture and operation of satellites.

“Our British engineers are sending rovers to Mars, probes to the Sun, building satellites to fight climate change and supporting secure military communications. It was a pleasure to welcome the Prime Minister today and talk to him about our plans for the future. “

Airbus Defense and Space UK represents 70% of the UK space industry. Its space programs in recent years include the Solar Orbiter, which is currently on a mission to the Sun, as well as the European Space Agency’s ExoMars rover due to launch in 2022.











Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside robotic systems engineer Matt Lisle on a visit to the Airbus Defense and Space factory in Stevenage

The Prime Minister also discussed the current situation with the test and traceability application, the upcoming travel review and unsafe coatings.











Robotic systems engineers Matt Lisle and Yvonne Pickering show Prime Minister Boris Johnson how to pick up a tube using one of the three prototype Martian rovers on the system's test bed

On the app and the so called “pingdemic” he said “sorry for the inconvenience people have had”.

“I know how frustrating this has been for businesses,” he continued.

“Remember, August 16 is set – we will be moving to the test system rather than the isolation system, which should bring some relief, but the bottom line is that while we are having success in the fight against the pandemic, it remains a dangerous disease and it is important to keep these numbers down. “

Asked about the siding situation for tenants in Stevenage – which MP Stephen McPartland campaigned to protect against fire safety costs in Parliament – Mr.

“We had to react to the Grenfell fire and the suffering and loss of life that we saw there. The ACM coating certainly played a role in this hell, there’s no question about it. It’s the right thing to do. to remove this type of coating from buildings over 18 meters, that’s what we did, and it’s expensive, but we did.

“You have to consider, when it comes to buildings under 18 meters, what the balance of risk is. It’s worth pointing out to tenants, to the mortgage market, to surveyors, that buildings are not inherently unsafe – not overall. And we’ll have to keep that in mind.

“Of course, the government will support corrective measures where necessary, but there is also a need to strike a balance to protect tenants as well.”