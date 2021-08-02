Politics
Jokowi or Luhut will announce, how will PPKM Level 4 continue?
The government held a limited meeting (ratas) linked to Covid-19 on Monday (2/8). Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin also said that the decision to impose a Level 4 Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) will be announced by President Joko Widodo or Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.
Budi said the government discussed the fate of PPKM Level 4 during the meeting. However, there is no information when the PPKM Level 4 decision will be announced.
“Later we will give it to the president, or the president will charge the coordinating minister to make the announcement,” Budi said after attending a virtual meeting with Jokowi on Monday (2/8).
Previously, the head of health management of the Covid-19 Management Task Force Alexander K. Ginting said easing and extending restrictions were under consideration based on recent data on the transmission of the kick.
“In principle, advanced control, increased vaccination and contact tracing should be targeted,” Alexander said. Katadata.co.id, Monday (2/8).
According to government data, the decline in cases continued on the island of Java over the past week. The peak of cases in DKI Jakarta was recorded at just 2,701 people on Sunday (1/8), compared to 5,3093 on Sunday (7/25).
Likewise, the increase in cases in West Java fell from 5,302 on Sunday (7/25) to 2,769 a week later. A downward trend in cases was also seen in central Java, from 5,265 new patients on Sunday last week to 4,234 yesterday. Likewise, additional cases in East Java fell from 4,763 cases last weekend to 3,671 new cases yesterday.
However, the spike in cases continues outside of Java. The number of new Covid-19 patients in East Kalimantan continued to climb, from 1,693 cases to 1,716 yesterday. Likewise, cases in North Sumatra fell from 1,031 people last weekend to 1,179 people on Sunday.
Griffith University epidemiologist Dicky Budiman said from an epidemiological point of view, PPKM should still be pursued because the positive ratio for Covid-19 is still high. He fears that if the restrictions are relaxed, the number of cases and deaths will rise again.
He said that in this case, there is not a single region in Indonesia with a ratio below 5%. In addition, the death rate is still high, which is exacerbated by the limitations of the case detection and reporting system.
In addition, Dicky highlighted the number of patients who were positive for the corona virus but were forced to self-isolate. “So even though the BOR has gone down, the makeup of people going to the hospital may only be 15-20 percent,” he told Katadata.co.id on Monday (2/8 ). . However, they must maintain the conditions of transmission.
One of them is to test, trace and treat and stimulate the vaccination rate of one million per day. In addition, the public must maintain health protocols regarding the restrictions. “Don’t let the public misunderstand that the looseness means the situation is safer,” he said.
Dicky also called on the government to limit office activities to 100% to reduce mobility in large numbers. In addition, the death rate must be reduced by providing protection to high risk individuals such as co-morbidities and pregnant women.
“Issues policies to protect them. It is important to go home and analyze the risk early before the isomaniac, ”he said.
In addition, the government must manage success with the right risk management strategy. Second, the number of cases found should not be of concern to all parties. “In fact, if he’s a bit suspicious, he’s weak at detecting the enemy,” Dicky said.
