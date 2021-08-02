Guwahati: NSCN (IM) Calls on Prime Minister Modi to Intervene to Bring Peace Talks to a Logical Conclusion | India News





GUWAHATI: The NSCN (IM) on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene directly to complete the long and inconclusive peace talks, as the signing of the framework agreement with the Center in his presence will end six years on Tuesday without bearing fruit.

There is no point in speaking with officials from the Home Office (MHA), the GoI, as informal talks lead nowhere but to beat around the bush, the NSCN (IM) said in a statement. . The framework agreement, which was to form the basis of the final solution, was signed under the direct supervision of Modi at his official residence on August 3, 2015.

It is high time that the FA was brought back to Modi’s yard for its final review and follow-up action in order to take the Indo-Nagas political talks under its direct command. The political requirement is that the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, appoint his representative (s) to resume the political discussion with the NSCN discussion team and bring the framework agreement to a logical conclusion, the organization said. .

He said the position of the Indian government was a solution within the framework of the Indian Constitution and the Indian Union, while the position of the Nagas had nothing to do with India, nothing less than independence. and full sovereignty.

Finally, after a long series of talks, the Indian government proposed the Framework Agreement as a win-win solution. All successive Indian prime ministers understand that the Nagas will not merge with the Indian Union, but they are ready to coexist with the Indian Union. More than that, they are also well informed that the Nagas will not accept the Indian Constitution, although they are not opposed to sharing sovereign power with India, he said.

They added that during the framework agreement, there was a lot of jubilation among the RSS and BJP and other political leaders as well as among the Naga people.

He reiterated that the Framework Agreement should not be distorted to project that it falls under the Indian Constitution. The history of the Naga is very clear to the world because the Nagas had not given up their sovereignty or decided to join the Indian Union. The question of having accepted the Indian Constitution does not arise either, he said.

All in all, the framework agreement is the best formula to establish a new relationship of peaceful coexistence of the two entities (India and Nagalim) on the basis of a shared sovereignty which means that the Nagas are a sovereign people, has t -he adds.

