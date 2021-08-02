Shahbaz Sharif offers olive branch to government in wider national interest





Leader of the opposition party PML-N Shahbaz Sharif. Image credit: Agencies

Islamabad: Pakistani Muslim League President Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif offered Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government cooperation and working relations in the interest general of the nation.

In an interview with a private TV station, Sharif stressed the need to learn from the mistakes of the past and move the country forward.

He said there were only two ways, either to stay mired in the past, to launch slogans of responsibility and continue on the path of confrontation, or to move forward for the good- to be of the nation and the progress of the country.

It was Sharif’s first big TV appearance after his party’s crushing defeat on July 25 in the Kashmir election. He was under pressure to explain his party’s line if he was going to confront or cooperate with the government.

Shahbaz’s niece and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, has repeatedly stated that the PML-N will not extend its cooperation to the current government.

Shahbaz Sharifs’ policy, however, is one of dialogue and reconciliation and he reiterated this in his interviews, party meetings and public interactions.

Shahbaz Sharif, responding to a question, dismissed reports of his resignation as party chairman and said there was no truth in the reports that he had disappeared from the political scene.

The opposition leader admitted that he had twice been offered the post of prime minister, but was loyal to the party supremo, his older brother Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif revealed that former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and then former President General (R) Pervez Musharraf had offered to appoint him as prime minister.

He also admitted that politicians had been used in the past.

When asked by show host Salim Safi if Nawaz Sharif was ready to compromise with the establishment, and if he (Shahbaz) was ready to resist the establishment, the president of the PML-N said declared that Nawaz Sharif was the Quaid (Supreme Leader) party and all party leaders, including him, followed his advice. He said the difference of opinion was natural in any democratic party. However, he said, it was necessary to move beyond personal likes and dislikes to get the country out of the crisis.

He said he believed in reconciliation and wanted everyone to put their personal ego aside and join hands in eradicating poverty from the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/shahbaz-sharif-offers-olive-branch-to-government-in-larger-national-interest-1.81238696 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos