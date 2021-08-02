China takes on celebrities with #MeToo v Kris Wu case

The ruling Communist Party of China has used the high-profile detention of a Canadian Chinese pop singer in Beijing on suspicion of rape to issue a stern warning of what it sees as a social evil: celebrity obsession.

In less than a month, pop singer Kris Wu, 30, has grown from one of China’s biggest stars, with several lucrative backers and legions of young female fans, to perhaps the most prominent figure of the country detained for #MeToo allegations. Police said over the weekend that Mr. Wu was under investigation after weeks of public accusations of sexual mischief against him, although officials provided few details.

Born in China and raised partly in Canada, Mr. Wu rose to fame as a member of Korean pop group EXO, before going out on his own as a singer and actor. He has built himself a huge success in China with his polished beauty and avant-garde swagger. He has accumulated endorsement contracts with many national and international brands, including Bulgari and Louis Vuitton.

Mr. Wu has not been formally charged, but his career in China has already taken a hard hit. After increasing public pressure, more than a dozen brands cut ties with him. His account on social media Weibo, where he had more than 51 million followers, was deleted shortly after the announcement of his detention. His songs have also disappeared from Chinese music platforms.