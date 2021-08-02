Politics
China takes on celebrities with #MeToo v Kris Wu case
The ruling Communist Party of China has used the high-profile detention of a Canadian Chinese pop singer in Beijing on suspicion of rape to issue a stern warning of what it sees as a social evil: celebrity obsession.
In less than a month, pop singer Kris Wu, 30, has grown from one of China’s biggest stars, with several lucrative backers and legions of young female fans, to perhaps the most prominent figure of the country detained for #MeToo allegations. Police said over the weekend that Mr. Wu was under investigation after weeks of public accusations of sexual mischief against him, although officials provided few details.
Born in China and raised partly in Canada, Mr. Wu rose to fame as a member of Korean pop group EXO, before going out on his own as a singer and actor. He has built himself a huge success in China with his polished beauty and avant-garde swagger. He has accumulated endorsement contracts with many national and international brands, including Bulgari and Louis Vuitton.
Mr. Wu has not been formally charged, but his career in China has already taken a hard hit. After increasing public pressure, more than a dozen brands cut ties with him. His account on social media Weibo, where he had more than 51 million followers, was deleted shortly after the announcement of his detention. His songs have also disappeared from Chinese music platforms.
Chinese women’s rights activists hailed the detention as a rare victory for the country’s nascent #MeToo movement. But official Communist Party news outlets have widely presented the Wu investigation as proof that the party, led by Xi Jinping, one of its toughest leaders in decades, is standing up for the interests of ordinary people. .
Guo Ting, a gender studies specialist at the University of Hong Kong, said Xi had tried to reinvent the party as a legitimate party for the people and a party of Chinese socialism for the people. By attacking Mr. Wu, she added, the party is targeting the so-called rich and powerful, while avoiding the real gray area of that wealth and power within the party elite.
When the charges against Mr. Wu first surfaced a few weeks ago, the party’s propaganda organs remained largely silent. But after his detention, they posted comments and reports hailing him as a lesson for the celebrities.
Wu Yifan has money, he is good looking and he has the status of a leading star, read a commentary in the Global Times, a newspaper run by the Communist Party, referring to the singer by his Chinese name. Maybe he thought sleeping with women was his advantage, maybe even his privilege.
But on this specific point, he was wrong, notes the newspaper.
Some of the rhetoric noted that foreign citizenship does not put celebrities out of the reach of the law, in part highlighting lingering tensions between China and Canada as well as rising anti-Western sentiment among Chinese people.
CCTV, Chinese state broadcaster, said in a comment, No one has a talisman, the celebrity halo can not protect you, the fans can not protect you, a foreign passport can not protect you.
The state news media’s approach reflects the recent Chinese government crackdown on the entertainment industry and celebrity cult culture that Beijing has accused of leading the country’s youth astray. The authorities have stepped up censorship, cracked down on the widespread practice of tax evasion within the industry and imposed caps on the salaries of the country’s biggest movie stars.
Concerns over the disproportionate influence of celebrities on the country’s youth peaked in May when fans supporting contestants in a boy band contest spent huge sums of money buying and then apparently throwing drinks at the yogurt to vote for their favorite idols. The government quickly issued regulations aimed at cracking down on what they called chaotic online fan clubs and their irrational behavior. Authorities said Monday they had already eliminated thousands of problematic bands as part of an ongoing effort to tackle bad fan culture online.
Authorities are concerned about the impact on young people, said Bai Meijiadai, a professor at Liaoning University in northeast China who studies fan culture. They want to see young people study and work, not to spend excessive sums to hunt the stars.
Mr. Wu also had an army of fans eager to open their wallets to bolster his image by purchasing albums and even donating to charities on his behalf. He also sought to use his influence to silence his critics, according to his accuser and producer of a popular showbiz show.
Producer Xiao Wei said her show Xiu Cai Kan Entertainment was forced to delete a video she posted online in which its hosts criticized Mr. Wu after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged. Mr. Xiao said the short video platform Douyin told the program that they had been contacted by Mr. Wus’ attorneys.
It’s an era of stars, fans and traffic, Mr. Xiao said in an interview. Money has become the only criterion for success, it is not fair.
- Xis Warning: A century after the founding of the Communist Party, the Chinese leader said foreign powers would get their heads knocked out and spill blood if they tried to stop its rise.
- Behind the Hong Kong takeover:A year ago, the city’s freedoms were reduced at breakneck speed. But the crackdown lasted for years and many signals were missed.
- A year later in Hong Kong: Neighbors are invited to point out each other. Children learn to look for traitors. The Communist Party is remaking the city.
- Charting China’s post-Covid path: Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, seeks to balance confidence and caution as his country progresses while other countries continue to fight the pandemic.
- A challenge for the global leadership of the United States:As President Biden predicts a struggle between democracies and their opponents, Beijing is eager to defend the other side.
- Red tourism flourishes: New and improved attractions dedicated to the history of the Communist Parties, or a sanitized version of it, draw crowds ahead of the party’s centenary.
The police investigation of Mr. Wu came weeks after university student Du Meizhu, now 18, accused the singer of seducing young women like her by promising them career opportunities. , then push them to have sex.
Ms Dus’ public accusations sparked a wave of support, but also criticism from fans of the singers, sparking debates over the shame of victims, consent and abuse of power in the workplace.
Some women’s rights activists saw Mr. Wus’ detention as a sign that feminist values had finally entered the mainstream to the point that authorities could no longer afford to look away. They said they hoped it would encourage more women to share their experiences and that it could lead to broader legal remedies for survivors of sexual assault.
This time, progress was made very suddenly, but it was very satisfying, said Li Tingting, a gender activist in Beijing. Everyone is looking forward to what will happen in the future.
But it remained unclear whether Beijing police specifically investigated Ms. Dus’ complaints. Authorities last month released the first findings on her allegations that she had used her story to improve her popularity online.
Ms. Du did not respond to requests for comment. Emails to Mr Wus’ studio and his lawyer went unanswered. Mr. Wu denied the allegations on his personal Weibo account last month, saying he would send himself to jail if they were true.
Despite the surprising development, activists know that China’s #MeToo movement is narrowly constrained by the government’s strict limits on dissent and activism. Women who have previously brought sexual harassment and assault charges against prominent men have often become the targets of threats and defamation lawsuits. Accounts of feminist activists and discussion groups on Chinese social media sites are regularly closed.
The speed with which authorities dealt with the complaints against Mr. Wu contrasts with the way they responded to #MeToo’s accusations against Zhu Jun, a television personality from CCTV, the state broadcaster. Mr. Zhu was accused by former intern Zhou Xiaoxuan in 2018 of forcibly kissing and groping her in 2014 while she was working on his program, charges he denied. Ms. Zhou sued Mr. Zhu for damages, but three years later, his complaint is still unresolved.
Mr. Wu, by comparison, is not part of the party establishment.
Professor Guo, University of Hong Kong, said, “It is still a state capitalist system and Wu Yifan is not part of this official establishment, adding that his nationality and status, I think, make it easier the task of the party. a hand cut it off, while retaining its own legitimacy.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/02/world/asia/china-metoo-kris-wu.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]