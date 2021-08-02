Protesters denied jobs and passports over Prime Minister Modis’ insurance, say Jammu and Kashmir parties





Jammu and Kashmir’s political parties on Monday condemned governments’ decision to deny passports and jobs to people with unfavorable police reports, especially protesters and stone throwers, and called it anti-spirit speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modis delivered at the all-party conference. see you on June 24. An unfavorable police report is not a substitute for a conviction in court. A year and a half ago, J&K police managed to create an adverse police report to justify my detention under the Public Safety Act that would never have stood up to legal challenge. A decree cannot replace a court. Guilt or innocence must be proven in court and not on the basis of vague, unproven police reports, said National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Sajad Lones Peoples Conference (PC) called the new order from the Department of Criminal Investigations (CID) to grant arbitrary powers to detectives in the CID’s special branch and to appoint them judge, jury and executioner. This is contrary to the spirit of the speech given by the Prime Minister at the multi-party meeting (June 24) where he said that the distance of hearts between Delhi and Srinagar must be reduced. Such orders will certainly increase the alienation of the population towards government institutions and psychological distancing, said PC spokesman Adnan Ashraf Mir. Also read: Mehbooba Denied Passport After CID Report, High Court Says “No Instructions Can Be Given On This” Mr Mir said the move would pulverize the career prospects of young Kashmiris and push them away from the mainstream of the country. Without naming any officer, Mr Mir said, these officers will leave Kashmir like tourists. The people who write these laws must look beyond two to three years of their tenure. This is our serious appeal to the bureaucracy not to sow the seeds of anger and poison for our future generations, he added. J&K Apni party chairman Altaf Bukhari also warned that such decisions would further alienate young people. We are living a process of reconciliation in which it is intended to absorb all those who previously felt alienated or disillusioned. The latest decree is totally at odds with the promises and vision of the Union Prime Minister and Home Minister, said Bukhari. He said there were many instances where people were first booked under law and order. Don’t they deserve a second chance? This eager stubbornness to end their careers is certainly not in the national interest, but rather appears to be a conspiracy to fuel a new controversy in Kashmir, he added. Mr. Bukhari urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take the matter seriously. Taking into account the changing political scenario of J&K, people thought that FIRs would be withdrawn against young people who are first-time offenders. But such senseless and unwarranted decisions are rubbing salt on the wounds, added Bukhari. The Hurriyat, led by Mirwaiz Umart Farooq, called the order autocratic. After the unilateral decision of August 5, 2019 concerning J&K, more and more laws are continuously applied. They are not only anti-Kashmir but also anti-democratic, Mirwaiz said. In a final order, J&K police decided to deny security clearance to those involved in crimes prejudicial to the security of the state, including throwing stones. The move is likely to impact hundreds of families in Kashmir who have witnessed frequent street protests in the past. The authorities listed around 20,000 demonstrators between 2008 and 2017.

