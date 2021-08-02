Imran Khans’ party wins 6 of the 8 seats reserved for the PoK assembly





Islamabad, August 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Imran Khans’ party on Monday won three of the five seats reserved for women and won all three seats reserved for professionals in the parliamentary elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 26 of 45 seats last week in an election marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities.

With the addition of reserved seats, the PTI tally reached 32 out of the 53-member assembly and it grew strong enough to form the government without the support of any other party.

India rejected the recent PoK elections, claiming that the “cosmetic exercise” was nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to “cover up its illegal occupation” and that it had strongly protested against the issue.

Reacting strongly on the PoK elections, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan had “no locus standi in these Indian territories” and must evacuate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation.

“The so-called elections in Indian territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation are nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to cover up its illegal occupation and the material changes it has undertaken in these territories,” he said. he said last week.

“Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the serious human rights violations, exploitation and denial of liberty of the people in these occupied territories,” he said.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have 12 and 7 seats in the House respectively. The All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and the Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat each.

It is for the first time that the PTI will form a government in the PoK.

Three candidates from the PTI and one each from the PPP and PML-N were elected without opposition against five seats in the Legislative Assembly reserved for women. They include Imtiaz Naseem, Sabiha Saddique, KausarTaqdees Gillani, Nebela Ayub Khan and Nisaran Abbasi.

The three-seat election – one each for Ulema / Mushaikh, overseas Kashmiris and technocrats – took place in the Assembly building in Muzaffarabad, according to a statement from the regional electoral commission.

The Khans party won all three seats, bringing its total strength in the assembly from 53 members to 32, he said.

Among those elected are Muhammad Mazar Saeed at the reserved seat for the Ulema / Mushaikh, Muhammad Iqbal at the seat of overseas Kashmir and Muhammad Rafique Nayyer at the seat reserved for technocrats.

Khan interviewed several candidates for prime minister. Competition is fierce between former prime minister Sultan Mahmood and business tycoon Sardar Tanvir Ilyas.

The assembly will hold its inaugural session on Tuesday for the administration of the oath of its members.

The election of the head of the House is expected to take place on Wednesday. PTI SH ZH AKJ ZH ZH

