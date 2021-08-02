Airship deployed to patrol Greece-Turkey border





Frontex uses cutting edge technology to prevent smugglers from bringing migrants into Greece. There are fears, however, that this may cause migrants to resort to the more dangerous route of the Aegean Sea.

The European border protection agency Frontex has started using an airship to control the land border between Greece and Turkey. Much of this border runs along the Evros River. The plane is equipped with thermal cameras and other observation devices, according to the Greek public radio ERT. Its operations will be coordinated with the Greek authorities. Reports of the use of airships, drones and other aerial surveillance measures were also reported by civil rights blogger Matthias Monroy on his site digit.so36.net earlier in July. He tweeted some photos of certain technologies via his Twitter feed. The technology is believed to help fight traffickers in northeast Greece who smuggle migrants into Greece and therefore into the European Union using irregular border crossings. Strengthening the “shield of Europe” The information transmitted by the unmanned aircraft will be transmitted in real time to Frontex and to the Greek authorities along the border between the two countries, which is delimited by the river Evros. There have been dramatic scenes along this border in the past, most recently in February 2020, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared his country’s border with the EU open in retaliation for his lack of satisfaction with the ‘EU. Thousands of migrants then left Turkey for Greece. Greek border guards had to strengthen the border fence and even use tear gas to prevent migrants from entering the country. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, thanked the Greeks at the time for being the “shield of Europe”. A delicate border According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, around 2,700 migrants have crossed the border on the Evros River since the start of this year. In 2020, just under 6,000 people entered the country without papers, while in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, that number was around 15,000. However, many other migrants in Turkey try to reach Greek soil by attempting to cross the Aegean Sea by boats. There have been reports of illegal push-backs at sea as well as repeated deaths. There are fears that the number of sea migrants will increase if attempts to cross the Evros River increasingly fail. with dpa

