Donald Trump supports the presidential candidacy of 2024 while ex-POTUS has an “unfinished business” | World | New





Former Donald Trump aide Sebastian Gorka admitted he was 95% sure ex-POTUS would run for president again. Speaking to Mark Dolan on GB News, Mr Gorka admitted he was now even safer after meeting Mr Trump. He insisted that Mr. Trump had unfinished business and still had a desire to “empty the swamp.”

Mr Dolan said: “What do you know about Donald Trump right now?

“Is he on a war footing, is he considering a political comeback?”

Mr Gorka replied: “Well, Donald Trump is the Tory factor kingmaker.

“If he supports you, then you are in touch with the 74 million people who voted for him.

“By the way, this is a historic record, no incumbent president got more votes than Donald Trump last year.

“I went to the Trump Tower a few weeks ago, I went to sit with him.

“Before going, I was 95% sure my former boss would show up in 2024.

“After I meet him, you can take him to the bank, Mark, he’s running for president in two years.”

Mr. Dolan asked what reason Mr. Trump might have for wanting to return to office.

Mr Gorka replied: “Well, Donald Trump has unfinished business.

“Number one is an unfinished business.

“He ran on the oath to drain the swamp, there are still plenty of swamp monsters left.

“Washington is still morally bankrupt, financially bankrupt, and there is a lot of corruption that needs to be fixed.”

Last month, reports began to circulate that Mr. Trump had told diners he planned to show up for office in 2024.

The 45th president has yet to officially confirm whether he will run as a Republican candidate and request a return to the Oval Office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1471146/Donald-Trump-news-US-President-2024-election-gb-news-latest-video-vn

