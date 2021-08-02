During the launch of e-RUPI, Prime Minister Modi said the government is saving Rs 1.78 lakh crore through the direct transfer of grants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that using the technology to provide subsidies for cooking gas, ration money and other social security schemes directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts had helped the government to save Rs 1.78 lakh crore so far by blocking thefts and eliminating bogus beneficiaries.

By launching an e-voucher that government and private entities can use to gain specific benefits like immunizing the needy, Modi said the mechanism will promote a leak-free, targeted delivery system to ensure appropriate relief reaches the needy. . Another technological advancement is the e-RUPI voucher that will introduce transparency and ensure that donations from individuals are used for their intended purpose.

Recalling the importance of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during the lockdown, he said the digital pipeline India established with JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) trinity was instrumental in the transfer of money in the accounts of several million beneficiaries with one click. while developed nations across the world did so physically. India has transferred around Rs 17.5 lakh crore directly into beneficiary accounts so far, he said, adding that 300 programs sponsored by the center were integrated on the DBT platform.

About 90 crore of citizens in one way or another enjoy benefits such as transfer of LPG subsidies, pension, Prime Minister KISAN Yojana and scholarships through the platform.

Modi said the government has transferred Rs 1.35 lakh crore so far since the launch of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana while Rs 85,000 crore has been transferred directly to farmers against the purchase of wheat this year, he said. India is showing the world today that it is second to none in embracing and connecting with technology, he said.

Regarding innovations, the use of technology in service delivery, India has the capacity to give global leadership alongside the big countries of the world, he added. Today, the country is giving a new dimension to digital governance. The right e-RUPI will play a huge role in making digital transactions and DBT more efficient. This will help everyone with a targeted, transparent and leak-free delivery, the prime minister said.

Not only the government, if a general organization or organization wants to help someone with their treatment, education or any other work, then they can give eRUPI instead of money, he said. This will ensure that the money donated is used for the job intended, he said. Emphasizing that e-RUPI, in a way, is person and purpose specific, he said he would ensure that the purpose for which any help or benefit is provided is achieved.

Earlier in our country, some people said that technology is only for the rich, that India is a poor country, so what is technology for India? When our government talked about making technology a mission, many politicians, certain types of experts questioned it, he said. But today the country also rejected the thinking of these people and also proved them wrong, he said, adding that today the thinking of the country is different, it is new.

We see technology as a tool to help the poor, a tool for their progress, he said while emphasizing the role of transferring DBT to the targeted beneficiary. Citing the example of Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana, he said that today, in large and small towns across the country, more than 23 lakh street vendors have been helped under this program.

During this Corona period, he said, about 2,300 crore rupees were given to them. Over the years, several programs have been launched to ensure that benefits reach intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner, with limited points of contact between the government and the beneficiary.

The concept of electronic voucher advances this vision of good governance, he said. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. This is a QR code or an e-voucher in the form of an SMS string, which is delivered to the recipient’s mobile. It was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Ministry of Financial Services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority. e-RUPI connects service sponsors with beneficiaries and service providers digitally without any physical interface.

Being prepaid in nature, it guarantees prompt payment to the service provider without the intervention of any intermediary. It also ensures that payment to the service provider is not made until the transaction is complete. This is expected to be a revolutionary initiative to ensure leak-free social service delivery, he said.

To begin with, the e-RUPI facility is available for healthcare services and will be extended to other segments. It can also be used to provide services under programs to provide medicines and nutritional support, medicines and diagnostics under programs like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc. .

The Prime Minister also urged states to use the e-voucher to better target their devices. Even the private sector can take advantage of these digital vouchers as part of their employee wellness and corporate social responsibility programs, he said.