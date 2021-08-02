Taliban warn Turkey of dire “consequences” of troops’ presence at Kabul airport









I accept [Afghanistan], Aug 2 (ANI): The Taliban called Turkey’s military presence at Kabul airport “reprehensible” and warned of dire “consequences” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the month last that his country’s troops would continue to secure the airport in Afghanistan.

Jonathan Gorvett, writing in Asia Times, said that as the fighting on the ground in Afghanistan continues, Turkish troops at the airport risk finding themselves in the midst of great uncertainty.

The Taliban, who recently stepped up their military campaign across the war-torn country, on July 13 called any new Turkish military presence “reprehensible” and warned of dire “consequences”.

Ankara has deep reasons to stick around, Corvett said, because “Turkey wants to improve relations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO),” the former Turkish ambassador to Asia Times told Asia Times. from NATO, Mehmet Fatih Ceylan. “Afghanistan is one area where Turkey can do it.”

Ankara’s agreement to secure the vital air link was key to US President Joe Biden’s “positive and productive” description of his meeting with Erdogan at the NATO summit in June, Asia Times reported.

Turkey’s continued presence at the airport helps the United States and its allies cover their military withdrawal and maintain links with their embassies and missions in the Afghan capital.

It also helps Turkey mend some of its battered fences with the United States, after years of argument and division, Corvett says. In addition, Turkey has long-standing ties with Afghanistan after years of close involvement in the country and centuries of cultural and historical ties with the region.

A popular Turkish founding myth has the original Turks, the inhabitants of central Asia and western China, following a “gray wolf” west from their ancestral lands to their present location. in Anatolia.

Gray Wolves is the informal name for the ultra-nationalist organization Ulku Ocaklari (Idealist Homes), founded in the 1960s by Alparslan Turkes, a colonel who had been involved in the 1960 coup that overthrew Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, Middle East Eye reported.

Ulku Ocaklari is often referred to as the youth or street movement of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), also founded by Turkes, who is currently allied with President Erdogan in Turkey.

Ideologically, both organizations supported pan-Turkism, which emphasizes unity among the Turkish nations of the world.

The Gray Wolves were originally a fiercely anti-communist, anti-democracy group advocating violence against those they saw as Turkey’s enemies, Middle East Eye reported.

Reality or myth, many Turks today have ancestors and families stretching across Central Asia, the Turkish peoples including Azeris, Turkmens, Uzbeks, Kyrgyz and Uyghurs, reported Asia Times.

However, what happens now remains very uncertain as Afghanistan descends deeper into conflict, while the country also becomes a battleground for a series of competitors for international interests, Corvett said.

It is a grim prospect for a country where already since the beginning of this year, some 294,000 people have been driven from their homes, including 77,000 only last month, according to the UN. (ANI)

