Pakistan’s failing stature and ASEAN’s ambition





New Delhi, August 2 Pakistan is carrying too much baggage and unsavory labels to be a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Pakistan has long been seen as a sponsor of terrorism. It is currently under the supervision of the International Terrorist Financing Observatory, the FATF. According to Prime Minister Imran Khan, it is home to more than 30,000 terrorists. It is home to the largest number of terrorists and terrorist entities banned by the UN, various international organizations and over 100 countries.

A country that has become synonymous with terrorism can only prove embarrassing and disruptive for a group like ASEAN that faces the more pressing challenges of an aggressive China and unprecedented fluidity in the global economy.

What ASEAN members would do well to remember is that Pakistan has also been consistently labeled as “the most dangerous place” in the world to be a journalist or human rights activist.

Pakistan has rarely been a free country for journalists or human rights activism. But it became one of the worst under Prime Minister Imran Khan. Journalists, bloggers and human rights defenders have been brutally killed, assaulted and threatened in large numbers under his captaincy in the country. In fact, his government agents chased journalists and activists in other countries where they were living in asylum.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted a more aggressive campaign against the media than his predecessors. He has attacked media companies and owners who refuse to comply with his dictates. His government has disrupted the functioning of several media houses by ordering unjustified raids on their offices, shutting down their printing presses and blocking their supply lines.

The owner of a powerful news outlet, the Jang Group, has been dragged along on an old property-related charge.

Television companies that refused to follow the line of the Khan government or its bosses in Rawalpindi were slapped with taxes, fines and allegations of misdemeanor in no time.

Even popular presenters like Hamid Mir have not been spared for denouncing journalists who are assaulted inside their own homes. Several bloggers and human rights activists have disappeared in recent months, accusing the government and the military of waging a brutal campaign to silence the people. Such a country does not deserve its place in a respectable organization like ASEAN.

Pakistan’s treatment of its minorities and women, many of whom are Muslim, is also expected to stir up a row among ASEAN leaders. Pakistan has long punished Ahmadis and Shiites. Ahmadis, a minority sect among Muslims, are practically slaves in Pakistan and do not claim normal citizenship rights like worship or voting. For decades, the Shiites have been the target of various extremist Sunni formations, most of them flourishing under state patronage.

Hindus, Sikhs and Christ rarely, if ever, get fair and equitable treatment as citizens.

The Pakhtuns, Balochs and Sindhis, almost all Muslims, have faced state brutality for raising their voices for fair treatment. Pakistan’s worsening human rights record and religious persecution have been highlighted by the United States and the European Union as well as other countries.

With such a catastrophic record in safeguarding the interests and lives of its own citizens, Pakistan has proven to be a failed state, a factor that alone should prevent any attempt to join ASEAN.

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

