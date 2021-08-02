Chinese Communist Party forges ties with anti-American counterparts around the world





On July 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping Scheduled speech at the Summit of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and Global Political Parties, proclaiming that the CPC is ready to continue working with political parties and organizations in all countries. As with others Beijing-led forums, the CCP is using this summit as an opportunity to promote its own foreign policy goals, including the creation of a less liberal democratic world order. But Xis’ message at the summit, which is now being held for the fourth time, has evolved; whereas before focusing on cooperation and development, China now seeks to build a political bloc directed against the United States and other liberal democracies. The Summit of the CPC and World Political Parties targets foreign political parties, whether in power or not. Participants included former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Argentine President Alberto Fernndez. This national and subnational political engagement effort is a potentially powerful tool for the CCP. The annual summit with representatives from more than 600 political parties and organizations around the world provides the CCP with a place where it can control the agenda, deter foreign criticism of the party, and establish and deepen ties on its own terms. with international political parties. Xi’s personal participation and the institutionalization of the summits demonstrate the importance the CCP places on the meeting.

On July 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping Scheduled speech at the Summit of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and Global Political Parties, proclaiming that the CPC is ready to continue working with political parties and organizations in all countries. As with others Beijing-led forums, the CCP is using this summit as an opportunity to promote its own foreign policy goals, including the creation of a less liberal democratic world order. But Xis’ message at the summit, which is now being held for the fourth time, has evolved; whereas before focusing on cooperation and development, China now seeks to build a political bloc directed against the United States and other liberal democracies. The Summit of the CPC and World Political Parties targets foreign political parties, whether in power or not. Participants included former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Argentine President Alberto Fernndez. This national and subnational political engagement effort is a potentially powerful tool for the CCP. The annual summit with representatives from more than 600 political parties and organizations around the world provides the CCP with a place where it can control the agenda, deter foreign criticism of the party, and establish and deepen ties on its own terms. with international political parties. Xi’s personal participation and the institutionalization of the summits demonstrate the importance the CCP places on the meeting. Xis has become more assertive in his opening speeches at summits of the CCP and world political parties since the first summit convened in 2017. Unlike his most recent speech, Xis first address focused on the CCP’s intended contributions to world politics while stressing that the CCP was not trying to export a Chinese political model. In his speech this year, the focus shifted to a more anxious tone. Rather than focusing on what the CCP would do as a political party on a global scale, Xi called on foreign political parties to take specific measures, such as pushing countries to strengthen cooperation, unify their own interests with the interests of all countries of the world, and building a community with a shared future for mankind, a phrase used to embody the CCP’s vision for a Beijing-led world order. The speech also contained many tropes commonly used by Chinese officials to criticize the United States and its allies. For example, Xi referred to US actions against Chinese tech companies, insisting that countries must jointly oppose anyone engaging in technology lockdowns, technology divides and development decoupling. Xi has constantly called on other nations to avoid forming political blocs, but as so often with the CCP, that really means no one should do it except us. During his opening speech, Xi called for jointly opposing hegemonism and power politics, and not seeking global hegemony through small-group politics. Yet, it is clear that Xi and the CCP are using this summit to align other countries with the CCP’s views on governance and call on countries to reject the ideals of governance promoted by the United States and other democracies. the joint initiative products at the summit calls for promoting multilateralism, which the CPC sees as a key mechanism to reduce the influence of the United States. He names the United Nations and the World Trade Organization as key entities that countries should commit to tobodies China has made a concerted effort to influence in recent years and from which the United States withdrew under the Trump administration. The summit meeting was also an opportunity to discourage foreign criticism of Chinese internal affairs. For example, Xi said, the efforts of each country to independently explore a path of modernization that suits its own national conditions must be respected. According to Xis, respecting national conditions means avoiding public comments on sensitive topics, such as its human rights violations. The CCP not only presses other countries to remain silent about its tactics, but it also encourages explicit approval of its actions. In some cases, Beijing has succeeded. For example, a group of 37 countries signed a supporting letter China’s contribution to the international cause of human rights as Beijing came under fire from the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang. In many cases, the CCP’s goals and messages resonate with foreign political leaders. Several high-level leaders at the summit endorsed the CCP’s global reach. South African President Cyril RamaphosaSerbian President Alexandre vucic, and former Bolivian president Evo Morales everyone praised China’s model of governance and applauded the CCP’s policies. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterteoften criticized at home for his pro-China positions, said: We count on China as a friend and a partner for peace and development. We have confidence in the collective wisdom of the great Chinese nation, that China will use its new strength to stand up for what is good and just for mankind. The summit included a group of political parties and government leaders from hybrid democratic countries heavily dependent on China for investment, trade and economic development, such as Argentina, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia. , Morocco, Mozambique, Serbia, South Africa. , Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Thailand. Many of the political parties present were the ruling parties of authoritarian countries that are strategic partners of the Chinese government, such as Russia, Pakistan, Vietnam, Angola and Cambodia. A few other participants were ideologically aligned with socialism or communism, such as Morales and the Cuban president Miguel Daz Canel. Although the second and third groups are already engaged in the degradation of the liberal international order, the U.S. government may benefit from special attention, development assistance, trade prioritization, and largesse on the group. hybrid democratic regimes that are economically dependent on China and can try to determine what, other than money, draws them into Beijing’s orbit. Xi believes the current political order has an expiration date. The CCP will therefore seek to engage more with foreign political parties. Beijing clearly sees its best way forward in building a new political consensus that is not centered on an order democratically led by the United States or the liberals. Liberal democracies need to know where this message hits. Patrick Yu, research intern at the Center for American Progress, also contributed to this piece.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/08/02/xi-jinping-chinese-communist-party-anti-us-bloc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos